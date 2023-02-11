This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Obi supporters attacked as LP candidate Campaigns in Lagos, Attempted murders: Police Nab Fake Prophet In Imo

Thugs attack Obi Supporters, As Obi Campaign s In Lagos

Some supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have alleged attacks by hoodlums in Lagos State as the standard bearer holds his final campaign rally in the state on Saturday.

Medical personnel at TBS had their hands full as they attended to the injured.

Videos and pictures shared on social media also showed some individuals believed to be Obi’s supporters with bruises, as well as vandalised buses and cars purportedly deployed to transport supporters for the various events to be held by the party.

One of the other major parties in the state and its presidential candidate was blamed for the attacks.

Photo credit || Google

﻿An activist and Obi supporter, Rinu Oduala, said, “‘Obidients are bullies’. But one party is currently trying to prevent LP rally in Lagos by sponsoring attacks with thugs armed with machetes and guns. The wickedness of our ‘intellectuals and celebrities’ isn’t talked about enough.”

Attempted murder: Police nab fake prophet, 50-year-old mother in Imo

A 34-year-old self-acclaimed fake prophet identified as Osinachi Makuo has been arrested by the Police Dictative of the Imo State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Imo State Police Command alongside a 50-year-old mother for various criminal offenses in the State.

The fake prophet of a new generation church who hails from Ehime Mbano of Imo and the suspected kidnapper woman who also hails from Mbgidi in Oru West LGA also of Imo had conspired for abduction and attempted murder of a young man said to be the only son of the woman’s ex-husband.

In a statement issued Friday by the Command Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye said that their arrest is sequel to a petition of Conspiracy, Abduction, Attempted Murder/Grievous Bodily Harm written to the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, by Ike Ezenyi of Umuehi Mgbidi in Oru West LGA, Imo State who is the father of the victim, Ikenga Ezenyi aged 24yrs.

Okoye said that the Commissioner of Police CP Muhammade Barde on receipt of the said petition promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter by detectives of the State CIID.

According to him the intelligent and curious detectives quickly swung into action and apprehended the suspects while the cohorts of the self–styled prophet are still at large.

Appeal Court strikes out suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed an appeal filed by Action Alliance against Independent National Electoral Commission, All Progressives Congress and Bola Tinubu.

The suit sought the disqualification of presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, from contesting the 2023 election on the grounds that he forged his University of Chicago certificate.

The party also alleged that Tinubu’s claim of attending Government College, Ibadan is false, contending that he is not qualified to contest for the office of president.

They prayed the court for “a declaration that by virtue of Sections 224, 23 and 24 of the 1999 Constitution and the constitution of the APC, the office of the president of Nigeria is to be occupied by a man of integrity and impeccable character”.

Earlier on, in a judgment delivered on December 13, 2022, the trial court held that the suit of the plaintiff is statute-barred.

However, in an appeal filed on December 21, 2022 and marked, CA/ABJ/CV/ 1475/ 2022, the AA prayed to the court to set aside the judgment of the trial court.

Naira redesign has reduced kidnapping, corruption – Malami

Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has said that the introduction of naira redesign policy by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reduced significantly the rate of kidnappings in the country.

The AGF, in an interview with Radio Nigeria Kaduna, said there were positive sides of the policy which were not considered.

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro had restrained the CBN from banning the use of the old naira notes – N200, N500 and N1,000 – from February 10.

The apex court made the ruling in an ex parte application brought by three states: Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara.

Reacting to the ruling on Friday, Malami said, “I told you the case is still in court, we will obey the court order but we also have right to explain to court the positive sides of the policy.

“If you see the negative side of it, you have to see the positive sides. If these governors told the court the hardships been experienced as a result of the policy, there are also some problems that the policy is solving.

“I gave you example of insecurity. Immediately this policy was introduced, the rampant kidnapping has drastically reduced. It also reduced rate of corruption, therefore we have right to go and explain to court these positive sides.

FG announces new minimum wage plan for civil servants

The Federal Government said plans are in place to implement an improved minimum wage package for civil servants by the second quarter of 2024.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, made this announcement at the Nigeria Labour Congress’ 13th National Delegates’ Conference in Abuja.

The former Anambra state governor said necessary provisions had been implemented to make it a reality.

According to Ngige, plans have been put in place to review and implement a new minimum wage for Nigerian civil servants on or before May 2024.

He maintained that the trade unions have no rights to force the federal government on what decisions to take.

While speaking at the conference, the former Anambra state governor called out organised labour and other trade unions to stop the act of imposing their will on the government.

He stated that the attitude and actions of the trade unions contradicts the statutory codes of the Trade Union Act that mandated that all newly elected trade union officials take required courses at the Michael Imuodu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS)

He stated that this training will give them first hand knowledge and adequate capacity to exercise their responsibilities effectively and also influence their Industrial Relations authorities.

NAF bombs ‘scores of Boko Haram fighters converging’ in Borno

Scores of Boko Haram insurgents have been killed after two Super Tucano jets, operated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under 50mindstion Hadin Kai, bombed their camps in Borno state.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, said the military had intelligence suggesting that the terrorists were converging for a meeting in Gaizuwa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

A source told the publication that pilots flying Super Tucano jets bombed the gathering of more than 100 terrorists with dozens of them on motorcycles.

The source said the bombardment of the Boko Haram fighters left many of them injured.

Some of the terrorists are believed to now be at large while several motorcycles and weapons belonging to them were destroyed.

The publication said some of the fighters who escaped the onslaught, and their families, have laid down their arms and surrendered to the troops.

Content created and supplied by: Newslight

News )

