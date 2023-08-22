Today’s Headlines: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates, Abuja’s turned to slum — Wike

LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Monday stormed Benin City, the Edo State capital ahead of the September 2 local government election in Edo State where he said that the development of any country is domiciled in the local government areas which he said is the nearest tier of government to the people.

He said governments at all levels must account for public money because people are “hungry, suffering and dying across Nigeria.”

Obi said: “Local government is the nearest to the people and it is supposed to be the root for ensuring development for the people.The three most critical areas of development are health, education and poverty eradication.

“So, for the system to work, for a country to develop well, it is the local government as everything that has to do with development is domiciled in the local government.

“”That is why it is critical to our development and sustainability .As a governor, I was prevented by host of legal and litigations from conducting local government elections for over six years

“So, we are here today to support our candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in Edo state. We will support them with everything”, he said.

He tasked electorates in the state to vote massively for candidates of the LP in the election assuring that in doing so, their future would be protected.

Abuja’s turned to slum — Wike

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Newly sworn in Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, declared that Abuja had turned to a slum city, vowing to bring back the capital city to “where it ought to be”.

Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, made the point during his maiden conference, adding that he had not come to Abuja to fly any party’s flag.

Being a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he was asked whether he would fly the national flag and that of his party or that of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

His response: “Why should anyone be bothered about what party flag I will be flying? Okay, bring PDP flag, I will fly it, bring Labour Party, LP, flag, I will fly it.

“The FCT is in this state and you think the people are bothered about the party flag I fly? I will fly the Nigerian flag and ensure the FCT returns to the dreams of the founding fathers.

“We will bring FCT back to where it ought to be. So many people have complained that this is not the FCT of the founding fathers. We must tackle issue of security. FCT should be where people come for holidays.

Don’t form alliance against Tinubu, Ohanaeze advises Obi

Photo Credit: punch

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised Peter Obi to join forces with President Bola Tinubu rather than his counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso respectively.

In a statement on Monday, the Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the alliance would die on arrival because Nigerians will reject Kwankwaso or Atiku.

Isiguzoro noted that any coalition that seeks to jeopardise Tinubu’s administration will fail.

He added that Nigerians are very much aware Atiku will never support Obi to emerge leader of the opposition because he is desperate to become president, so they won’t support any coalition that involves him.

Fagbemi assumes office as AGF, says I’m open to suggestions, criticisms

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Monday, stormed the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja to assume his office.

Fagbemi, SAN, who was sworn in as the 24th AGF, arrived at the Ministry around 3:pm.

In his maiden interaction with officials of the Ministry, the AGF said he was open to suggestions and criticisms.

“There is nothing wrong with criticism, but it has to be constructive,” he added, stressing that in view of the critical position of the Ministry in the coordination of affairs of the nation, he would expect maximum cooperation from all the staff members.

Besides, the AGF warned that he would not condone any form of indiscipline or breach of protocol.

“I don’t expect a Director to come to me straight without passing through the appropriate channel, just as I will not encourage a junior officer to bypass protocols.

“If you are not satisfied with what your immediate senior does, you always have layers and address mechanisms.

Photo Credit: Google

Ngong001 (

)