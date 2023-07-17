Today’s Headlines: Obi Responds To Report He’ll Run For President In 2027;Adamu Resigns As APC Chair

Peter Obi responds to report he will run for president in 2027

Photo credit: Premium Times

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has dismissed media reports that he is looking forward to run for office in the 2027 presidential elections.

The presidential candidate also denied commenting on appointees of the Federal Government.

Peter Obi, who is also a former governor of Anambra, made this known in a statement on his official Twitter handle in Lagos on Saturday.

The presidential candidate described both reports as bogus, regretting that Nigerian politics had deteriorated to the level where manipulation of the media space was now a trade.

“I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern, where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted,” Peter Obi said.

Adamu Resigns As APC Chair

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, tendered his resignation last night, Daily Trust reliably gathered.

Credible sources confirmed to this paper that Adamu, who emerged as the national chairman at the party’s national convention held in March 2022, has sent his resignation letter to the Presidential Villa, Abuja ahead of the return of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from the African Union (AU) meeting in Kenya.

One of the sources said Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa State, sent the resignation letter to the Chief of Staff of the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, around 4pm on Sunday.

CSO Faults Tinubu’s N8,000 Monthly Palliatives

Photo Credit: Leadership

The United Action Front of Civil Society has condemned the N8,000 monthly palliatives to 12 million households by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, saying it exposes the reality of renewed misgovernance and corruption.

The CSO in a statement signed by the head, national coordinating centre, Olawale Okunniyi said the supposed intervention is erroneous and a poorly conceived ploy to hoodwink the masses, who have been unduly trampled and pauperised by the policy of the APC government under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leadership of the organised platform of the Nigerian civil society lamented that poor Nigeria are being forced to take the bitter pill of repaying a wrongheaded loan supposedly being acquired in their interest in the nearest future.

We were paid N50m to kill Apostle Suleman,’ suspect confesses

Photo credit: Premium Times

A suspect arrested over the deadly attack on the convoy of a Nigerian televangelist, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said that they were paid N50 million to kill the cleric.

Mr Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, was attacked in October 2022 in Edo State, South-south Nigeria.

Yusuf Isa, a 32-year-old plumber from Okene in Kogi State, was paraded by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in Abuja last week.In a recorded interview posted on Twitter, Mr Isah detailed the operational tactics his eight-member gang adopted to evade arrest from security agents, saying it was only God that wanted him arrested.

“It is not easy for the Police Force to track us. We don’t make calls, the phone I am using I’ve never used it to call anybody. We specialised in using the Telegram platform to communicate with ourselves.

“Telegram uses username, not number, unlike WhatsApp. Even the line we are using to buy data, it is not a registered line. We did not register any line by ourselves, and we did not open any account with our own identity.

“I can only say that only God wanted to track me down because of the calibre of people we have assaulted.We wanted to kill him. Somebody planned it, but I don’t know the person. It was Labista and Eliazu. Labista is on the run, but Eliazu is dead,” he said when asked about their intention for the attack.

Mr Isah declined knowledge of who sponsored the attack but said his gang members told him they got N50 million to kill the cleric.

Photo credit || Google

