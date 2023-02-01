Today’s Headlines: Obi Responds To Atiku’s Call For Alliance, LP members dump party for PDP in Bauchi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Responds To Atiku’s Call For Alliance

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has responded to the call for alliance made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who claimed that he is in talks with Obi and the New Nigerian People Party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Recall that Atiku stated this during a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday, hinting that the discussion between Obi and Kwankwaso might lead to a positive result in which one of the might return to his party.

He said, “Although, I see no threat in any of them but we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming.”

However, the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, on Wednesday, debunked the alliance claims, stating that Obi is not in talks with Atiku.

Tanko said, “As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance.

“I think somebody is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket. We are right now campaigning in Sokoto and we will be in Zamfara.”

LP members defect to PDP in Bauchi

The Campaign Director of the Labour Party, LP in Bauchi, Alhaji Alhassan Bawu has dumped the party for the, Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

Bawu defected to the PDP alongside other officials of the party in the Northeast state, saying the party’s lack of structure at state, local, and ward levels has discouraged them from continuing with the party.

He said, “The LP is not strong and won’t be able to win a single seat in the region.”

He added, “We don’t want to waste our votes and we want to use this time to mobilize votes to who can win the election.”

The campaign director said the defectors preferred the PDP above other political parties because they believe that the party and its presidential candidate can handle the country.

He said all the chairmen of the party, state and zonal officers, as well as national officers from the zone, have also defected to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Gunmen Attack INEC Office, Police Station, Killing 16-Year-Old In Anambra

Gunmen on Wednesday morning attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government, Anambra State which they destroyed with an improvised explosive device (IED).

The gunmen also attacked a Police Station in Nnobi in the same local government and a residential building within the police station in which they killed a 16-year-old boy said to be a relation of one of the policemen while wounding another female aged 15.

The level of damage in the incidents has not been ascertained although the state command’s spokesperson, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) confirmed the incidents in a press statement.

Ikenga said the attack took place at about 1:45 am and confirmed that the attackers came in large numbers in four Toyota Sienna vehicles.

According to him, the command has already made heavy deployment of security personnel around the state to forestall future attacks in other places.

2 suspects in Amotekun’s net for stealing lorry batteries

tives of the Amotekun Corps have arrested two suspects for stealing batteries from a lorry in Igbaye Community, Odo-Otin Local Government, Osun.

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (Rtd), the Osun Corps Commander, stated this while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the suspects, in the early hours of Monday, removed the batteries of a tipper lorry belonging to a resident of the Igbaye community.

They were arrested later on Monday after the lorry owner reported the theft of his batteries (two 100-MHz batteries) to the corps.

“The complaint reported that the batteries were stolen in the early hours of Monday, and Amotekun operatives swiftly swung into action and subsequently arrested the suspects.”

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to stealing the batteries from the complainant’s truck,” he said.

The suspects have been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

MNJTF troops capture 40 terrorists, kill many others in Lake Chad

Troops of Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, have killed dozens of terrorists and captured more than 40 in recent operations in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Chief of Military Public Information for MNJTF, Lt.-Col. Kamarudeen Adegoke, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in N’Djamena Chad.

Mr Adegoke said the troops also destroyed several terrorist camps during the clearance and stabilisation operations in the region conducted from Jan. 18 to 29.

He added that 87 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists surrendered within the period.

Mr Adegoke said in Sector 1, Cameroon, the troops conducted ambush operations on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 in the general area of Kolofata-Kirawa, captured one terrorist alive and recovered significant quantity of assorted foodstuff.

According to him, the Sector has been very active in dominating its area through land and maritime operations especially in areas such as Tchika, Gore Kendi and Kerena, among others.

In Sector 2, Chad, he said the troops had dominated the maritime domain from Bagalam-Kongalam to Koulfoua and denied the terrorists freedom of operation.

The MNJTF spokesman said this had led to the return of about 3,000 civilians in the general area of Bakatorolorom.

Attack: Ugochinyere Fingers Imo Gov, Calls For Investigation

Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency election in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has accused Governor Hope Uzodimma of mocking and celebrating the killings that happened in his Akokwa country home on January 14, 2023.

He alleged that in his glee and celebration of the attack, the governor and the Government Of Imo State till date were yet to condemn the attack and the gruesome killing of innocent citizens of the State.

Ugochinyere, who spoke on Wednesday at a press conference in Abuja, described the attitude of Governor Uzodimma as ‘very curious’ even as he called for investigation into the attack.

