Today’s Headlines: Obi Responds To Atiku’s Call For Alliance, Atiku Blasts Tinubu

Obi Responds To Atiku’s Call For Alliance

The Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has responded to the call for alliance made by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who claimed that he is in talks with Obi and the New Nigerian People Party presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Recall that Atiku stated this during a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday, hinting that the discussion between Obi and Kwankwaso might lead to a positive result in which one of the might return to his party.

Atiku Blasts Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has berated the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for his hypocritical attempts to extricate himself from the many failures of the ruling party.

Reacting to Tinubu’s latest attack against President Muhammadu Buhari at the Calabar rally on Tuesday, Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said that the APC presidential candidate is clever by half.

APC, PDP Clash Ahead Tinubu’s Osun Campaign

Osun State Government has said it approved the use of Osogbo Township Stadium for the All Progressives Congress presidential rally holding on Thursday.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, obtained on Wednesday the government recalled that the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, did not approve such usage for the Peoples Democratic Party when he was in power.

It explained that the stadium was approved to manage the tense security atmosphere in the state and directed security agencies to ensure maximum security at the venue of the rally.

Step Down For Kwankwaso – NNPP Tells Atiku

The chairperson of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rufa’i Alkali, has called on the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to shelve his presidential bid for their candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Alkali stated this during a media conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the claim that Atiku is in talks with NNPP so he could emerge as the consensus northern candidate is false.

Tinubu Didn’t Attack President Buhari At His Calabar Rally

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has refuted reports that its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, attacked President Muhammadu Buhari, during his campaign rally in Calabar Tuesday.

A statement Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity APC Presidential Campaign Council, said Tinubu while addressing the crowd of party supporters and people of Cross Rivers State at the U.J Esuene Stadium, urged the people not to vote for Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar because of their litany of failures while in power for 16 years.

