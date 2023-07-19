Today’s Headlines: Obi Remains Symbol Of People’s Revolution, Says Ogene, Kwara PDP Secretary Resigns, Quits Party

Obi Remains Symbol Of People’s Revolution, Says Ogene

Photo Credit: Leadership

The leader of the Labour Party (LP), caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon Afam Victor Ogene said presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the last election Mr Peter Obi remains the undoubted symbol of the people’s revolution towards the enthronement of a new Nigeria.

Ogene, who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency Anambra State, in the House of Representatives, made this assertion yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, while felicitating with Mr Peter Obi, on his 62nd birthday celebration.

Photo Credit: Google

Kwara PDP Secretary Resigns

Photo Credit: Leadership

The secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State, Alh Rasaq Lawal has resigned from his office.

He announced his resignation in a letter he addressed to the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed.

Lawal’s resignation letter dated 18th July, 2023 was exclusively obtained by LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital on Tuesday.

Farmers On The Run As B/Haram Killings Return

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

In just over two weeks, Borno State has experienced four devastating attacks by Boko Haram insurgents that killed at least 36 lives in the state.

These attacks, mostly targeted at farmers in their fields, threaten a reversal of the relative peace and food security that the state gradually attained over the years.

Daily Trust reports indicate how the attacks that happened between June 14 and June 30 also left many farmers injured, and scared many farmers off their fields this season.

Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Succumbs To Public Outcry, Orders Review Of N8,000 Palliatives

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has directed immediate review of the N8000 initially proposed as palliative to most vulnerable Nigerians to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake disclosed the infor­mation on Tuesday, through a statement on behalf of the federal government.

Delta Airlines records $14.6bn Q2 revenue

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Delta Air Lines has announced record revenue for the second quarter of 2023 ending June 30, 2023.

According to the financial report for the period, the airliner reported a record operating revenue of $14.6bn, which is 19 per cent higher than the June quarter of 2022. Its operating income rose to $2.5 bn with an operating margin of 17.1 per cent.

A Pre-tax income of $2.2 bn was recorded and its earnings per share stood at $2.68 at the end of the quarter.

