Today’s Headlines: Obi Reiterate Call For Nullification Of Tinubu Election; I am not a cultist – Ex-Edo Speaker, Okiye

Tribunal: Obi, LP Reiterate Call For Nullification Of Tinubu’s Election.

Photo credit: Channel

The Labour Party and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have once again, reiterated their call to the Presidential Election Petition Court to nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The party and Obi argued that Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettma, were not qualified to have contested the election.

They also contend that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong to have declared Tinubu the winner of the election despite not scoring 25 percent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

These were their arguments in their final written address in response to the joint final address by Tinubu and Shettima, seeking the dismissal of the petition by the Labour Party and its candidate.

Photo credit: Google

I am not a cultist – Ex-Edo Speaker, Okiye

Photo credit: Punchng

A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, has debunked claims that he belongs to a cult group, warning political detractors to desist from from a smear campaign meant to tarnish his image .

Okiye, in a statement on Friday, and made available to journalists in Benin, expressed worry over a viral social media report allegedly sponsored by his political opponents against him ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship election.

The former Speaker of the Peoples Democratic Party said the video on Youtube and other social media handles, where he was alleged to be a member of a cult group sponsoring killings in the state, was not only embarrassing but also a lie from the pit of hell.

The statement reads, “To say such claim is a embarrassing and lies from the pit of hell will be an understatement.

Emefiele to be arraigned Tuesday

Photo credit: Punchng

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who will be sitting as the vacation judge for the entire South-West, fixed the date on Friday and the information has since been communicated to lawyers of all the parties, reports Channels Television.

Confirming the development, one of the lawyers to the embattled CBN Governor, Victor Opara (SAN), disclosed that hearing notices to that effect had been issued and sent out by the court to the counsel involved in the matter, according to Channels Television.

He also confirmed that the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association Joseph Daudu (SAN), is expected to lead Emefiele’s defence team.

Ibori Vows To Appeal UK Court Order On Confiscation Of £101.5m

Photo credit: Channel

A former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has vowed to appeal a United Kingdom court ruling on Friday ordering a confiscation of 101.5 million pounds linked to him.Delivering the confiscation order, Judge David Tomlinson of the Southwark Crown Court, said Ibori should pay the sum immediately or face an eight-year jail sentence.

Reacting after the ruling on his Facebook page, Ibori said he would appeal against the confiscation order, one of the largest imposed on an individual in recent British legal history.

The ex-Delta State governor said despite “some of the most logic defying rulings” against him, he had believed that that justice and fairness would eventually triumph.

Adding that he has accepted his fate despite the inability of the British prosecutors to show any evidence whatsoever of monies defrauded or indeed missing from Delta State, Ibori insisted that he would appeal the ruling.

Crownprinces2 (

)