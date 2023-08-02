Today’s Headlines: Obi Panics As He Misplaces Phones During Tribunal Session, Single-Engine Turbo-Prop Aeroplane Crashes In Ikeja

Obi freaks out as he loses his phones in the middle of the tribunal hearing.

The Cable

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi lost both of his phones at Tuesday’s court hearing in Abuja.

Obi had come to the tribunal with several of his political allies, including vice presidential contender Datti Baba-Ahmed and award-winning novelist Chimamanda Adichie.

Source: Google Images

Obi was seen in a viral video appearing distressed as he looked for the gadgets.

“I came in with two of them (phones) here,” he said to Datti, who had approached him to inquire as to the nature of the problem.

Lagos, Nigeria: Helicopter Crashes in Ikeja

Channeltv Photo Credit

Channels Television has learned that a tiny plane crashed in the Oba Akran neighbourhood of Ikeja, Lagos State.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tunji Oketunbi, spokesman for the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), verified the news to our correspondent.

Our correspondent was also informed by a representative of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) that the plane had caught fire during the incident.

Katsina’s government will provide temporary relief after subsidy cuts.

Channeltv Photo Credit

Katsina State’s government has announced that it will ease residents’ suffering and improve their quality of life.

Furthermore, it assured commitment to deliver on the mandate granted to it by the electorate by announcing that it is coming up with palliatives aimed at minimising the effect of gasoline subsidy elimination on the lives of the poor.

In a public ceremony on Tuesday, State Governor Dikko Radda announced the appointment of twenty (20) Commissioners and eighteen (18) Special Advisers to lead several ministries and critical agencies.

Today marks 61 days since we first began operations, and it’s a fantastic day for the state and for us. Like you’ve trusted me, I’ve put your faith in these individuals, he said.

We chose them because of their ability, qualifications, and popularity among the people, as well as in accordance with our campaign promises.

Protests Should Not Turn Violent, Police Say Amid Strike

Image Source: Independent Nigeria

There will be nationwide protests organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the acting inspector general of police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has urged all parties involved to keep the protests peaceful.

He issued the order as a precaution because violent protests broke out in many of the country’s most populous and progressive cities in the past.

These were included in a statement released to Daily Independent and signed by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), said that the IGP had acknowledged the concerns voiced by the trade unions and the necessity of open communication to resolve the impasse.

Court Order Unsealing 17 LGA Secretariats: Plateau APC Issues Warning

Image Source: Independent Nigeria

The Plateau State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a challenge to a set of court orders that the Plateau State administration is accused of obtaining from an Area Court sitting in Bukuru, Jos South LGA on July 31.

On Tuesday, Sylvanus Namang, spokesman for the Plateau APC, released a statement in which he claimed that a lower court presided over by Hon. H. H Dolnan had granted three reliefs of the Court to exercise its discretion and issue an Interim Order lifting the seals on the offices of the 17 Local Government Councils in Plateau State.

After President Bola Amed Tinubu ordered the then-Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to order the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command to seal all the Local Government Secretariats on June 8th, 2023, Namang condemned the reliefs the court granted to the Plateau state government ordering the unsealing of the 17 LGAS Secretariats.

