Today’s Headlines: Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri as Achonu Flags off Campaign; Avoid Delayed Justice, CJN tells Magistrates

Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri as Achonu Flags off Campaign

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and Barrister Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman, along with other party members, will be present in Owerri as the party commences its governorship campaign.

In a press release from the Achonu/Nwulu Campaign Organisation obtained by VANGUARD, it has been announced that the Labour Party’s governorship campaign for the November 11 election in the State will officially start on Tuesday, August 22, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The statement highlights that the focus will shift to Imo State, with a significant gathering of ‘Obidients,’ including new Labour Party members, coming together to support Senator Athan Achonu and his deputy governorship candidate, Honourable Tony Nwulu, as they declare the campaign open.

Achonu, during the inauguration of his campaign coordinating team for the State’s twenty-seven Local Government Areas at his Owerri campaign office, postponed the official campaign kick-off date after consulting with party leaders.

The LP governorship candidate said his campaign team is committed to making Peter Obi’s entrance into Owerri reminiscent of the Obi/Datti ‘One-Million-Man March’ witnessed during his presidential campaign across the country.

He emphasized that it’s time for the ‘Obidients’ of Imo State and citizens in general to stand in solidarity with the Achonu/Nwulu mandate, reaffirming their genuine affection for Peter Obi and the Labour Party’s commitment to taking over Imo State.

Avoid Delayed Justice, CJN tells Magistrates

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, addressed magistrates on Monday, urging them to uphold proper behavior to maintain the integrity and independence of the judiciary, THE PUNCH, reports.

While advising against unnecessary delays in dispensing justice, the CJN stated, “The essence of justice is to achieve it swiftly and fairly; the duration must be intricately balanced with the outcome such that delay is not occasioned and the integrity of the outcome is not compromised.”

Justice Ariwoola, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute, delivered these remarks during the opening ceremony of the 2023 induction course for 100 newly appointed magistrates in Abuja.

The conference, themed “Strengthening access to quality justice delivery in the magistrates’ courts,” was jointly organized with the Judicial College of England and Wales.

Woman Arraigned for Supplying Police False Information

According to THE PUNCH, a woman, Blessing Udoh, appeared before a Magistrates’ Court situated in the Yaba area of Lagos State on Monday. She was arraigned for allegedly providing false information to the Nigeria Police regarding a murder case.

The police brought the defendant before Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun on two counts of disseminating misleading and false information.

The 21-year-old woman was accused of informing officers at the Satellite Divisional Headquarters and the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, that a person named Christopher Ibekwe had committed murder by pushing another individual, Moses Chidi, into a river. However, subsequent investigation verified this information to be untrue.

Prosecutor Rita Momoh informed the court that the defendant committed the offense on November 3, 2022, in the Agboju area of Lagos State. Momoh stated that the act contravened and is punishable under Sections 411 and 95 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Udoh, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate granted her bail in the amount of N2 million, requiring two sureties who can provide the same sum.

The case is scheduled for mention on November 10, 2023.

Why State Governors, Deputies are Often at Loggerheads, by Ganduje

According to THE GUARDIAN, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has revealed the underlying reason for the frequent disagreements between state governors and their deputies. This clarification comes in light of the recent conflicts between Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

Dr. Ganduje discussed this matter during a visit from members of a forum of former deputy governors at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. He attributed the unhealthy dynamics to the influence of sycophants.

Drawing from his own experience as a former deputy governor under Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for two terms, Ganduje recounted how he consciously steered clear of sycophants to maintain a harmonious tenure alongside his principal.

While acknowledging the significance of deputy governors, particularly in cases of a governor’s unavailability, he noted that the roles of serving deputies remain undefined in the constitution. He referred to them as “spare tires” in a metaphorical sense.

The APC chairman elaborated that if a deputy governor works closely and collaboratively with the governor, sycophants would belittle such a deputy. Conversely, if a deputy takes independent actions and becomes exposed to potential risks, sycophants might misconstrue these actions as a power struggle.

Dr. Ganduje expressed gratitude to the forum for their congratulatory wishes on his appointment as national chairman. He assured them of his commitment to ensuring the President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration fulfills the expectations of Nigerians.

Led by Chris Akomas, the deputy governors’ forum called for an immediate review of the APC constitution to facilitate the party’s objectives.

