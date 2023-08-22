Today’s Headlines: Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Imo for Achonu’s Campaign Flag Off; African Union Suspends Niger Over Military Coup

Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Imo for Achonu’s Campaign Flag Off

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate Peter Obi, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, and LP National Chairman Julius Abure, along with other party members, visited Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday for the party’s governorship campaign kickoff.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, and Alex Otti, among others, were welcomed by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, and other LP leaders at the event.

During the flag-off event, which witnessed a significant turnout of party members and supporters, Abia State Governor Alex Otti emphasized that the Labour Party has only one authentic candidate, fully supported by the party.

African Union Suspends Niger Over Military Coup

The African Union announced on Tuesday the suspension of Niger until civilian rule is restored in the country. The AU will assess the potential implications of armed intervention in the troubled Sahel nation.

The Peace and Security Council has requested the AU Commission to evaluate the economic, social, and security consequences of deploying a standby force in Niger and provide a report to the Council. This follows strong differences on the matter.

On July 26, army officers ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, leading the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to threaten the use of force to reinstate him.

ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, agreed to activate a “standby force” as a final measure to restore democracy in Niger. While pursuing diplomatic solutions, ECOWAS remains prepared to take action.

Last week, the AU held a meeting concerning the crisis, revealing differing views within the bloc regarding military intervention.

The coup has heightened global concerns about the Sahel region, which faces increasing jihadist insurgencies associated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

Niger is the fourth West African nation since 2020 to experience a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali.

The leadership in Burkina Faso and Mali have stated that any military intervention in their neighboring country would be seen as a “declaration of war” against their nations.

This coup marks Niger’s fifth in history since gaining independence from France in 1960.

President Bazoum’s 2021 election was a significant event, enabling the country’s first peaceful transfer of power. Since the coup, he and his family have been held at the presidential residence, raising international concerns about their conditions in detention.

PEPT: ‘Pray for judges, powers trying to influence them – Primate Ayodele to Nigerians

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has urged Nigerians to pray for the judges handling the President Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), as he foresees attempts by some forces to influence their judgments.

Primate Ayodele mentioned that if these attempts to influence the judgments are successful, Nigeria will experience a significant crisis, leading to further pain for its citizens.

The prophet warned that any judge who allows themselves to become a tool of injustice will face the consequences.

According to a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele emphasized that the judges require divine intervention from God to guide them in doing the right thing.

He further explained that they need to be fortified against any form of influence, as they will not be spared by God if such an occurrence takes place.

Primate Ayodele stated that the judgments will either propel Nigeria forward or set the country back.

He asserted that if the judgments do not reflect justice, Nigerians will express their discontent by directing curses towards the judges.

UK Police charges former petroleum minister Alison-Madueke with bribery

British police have charged former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke with bribery offenses. The UK police suspect she accepted bribes for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts. The 63-year-old ex-minister served during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015. She also held the position of President of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, stated, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts. These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

The NCA accused Alison-Madueke of benefiting from at least £100,000 in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, private jet flights, luxury family holidays, and multiple London properties’ use. The charges also outline rewards like furniture, property renovation, staff for the properties, private school fees payment, and gifts from high-end designer shops, including Cartier jewelry and Louis Vuitton items.

