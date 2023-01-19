Today’s Headlines: Obi May Win In Anambra -Soludo, Operatives Foil IPOB/ESN Attack On Police Station

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi May Win In Anambra, Says Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo says the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi may win the February 25, 2023, presidential election in Anambra State.

He, however, doubted the chances of his predecessor to win the overall presidential election next month.

“I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others,” Soludo said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday. “We (APGA) are also competing in the same race. We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

The governor referred to his piece in November 2022 where he said though Obi might win in Anambra but won’t win the overall presidential election.

“In that piece, I even considered that Peter Obi might win in Anambra State. I did mention that,” he said but doubted the possibility of the LP presidential candidate to win the overall election.

tives Foil IPOB/ESN Attack On Police Station In Imo, Kills 3 Members

Three suspected members of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the armed group of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB has being killed by the tactical team of the Imo State Police Command.

The suspects were killed in an attempt to raze down a Police Station at Agwa in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State after they had attacked Agwa Central Vigilante Group in the area.

In a statement issued in Owerri Thursday by the Imo Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abattam, he said that the suspects were gunned down following the command’s determination to curb the menace of terrorism in the state.

Abattam said that having been informed that the hoodlums had cordoned the station, the police operatives tactically manoeuvred their way into the station, joined the operatives of the division and professionally engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

Fire Razes 15 Shops In Anambra Community

About 15 shops were razed down following a fire outbreak at the Isuanuocha community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the inferno, which started at about 12 am on Thursday, lasted throughout the night.

The cause of the fire incident could not be ascertained but eyewitnesses said it took the assistance of neighbours in the area before the fire was put out after several phone calls to the Anambra State Fire Service yielded no result.

The source added the shop owners had gone home when a security man on duty noticed the brazen fire from one of the shops and started alerting the people.

CBN warns commercial bank against ATM dispensing old naira

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has warned of consequences for commercial banks found to be stocking their Automated Teller Machines (ATM) with old notes scheduled to cease to be legal tender by 31st January.

Speaking on Thursday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, during the sensitisation of market people about the redesigned naira notes, Deputy Director, Currency tion, Dr Rekiyat Yusuf said that any ATM found to still have old notes would be shut down and appropriate sanction applied on the operating bank.

She urged traders to avail themselves of the opportunity of the January 31 deadline window to visit either their banks or any bank, in case of those without a bank account, and exchange their currency for the newly redesigned notes of 200, 500 and 1,000 naira.

