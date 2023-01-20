Today’s Headlines: Obi May Win In Anambra—Soludo, I’m Committed To The New Nigeria Project—Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi May Win In Anambra—Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo says the Labour Party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi may win the February 25, 2023, presidential election in Anambra State.

Source: Channels TV

He, however, doubted the chances of his predecessor to win the overall presidential election next month.

“I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others,” Soludo said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday. “We (APGA) are also competing in the same race. We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

The governor referred to his piece in November 2022 where he said though Obi might win in Anambra but won’t win the overall presidential election.

I’m Committed To The New Nigeria Project—Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi says he is committed to the New Nigeria Project through competence, capacity, and compassion for all-round development.

Source: Channels TV

Obi stated this at the party rally held in Minna, the Niger State Capital on Thursday.

The former Anambra State governor promised to birth a New Nigeria by providing solutions to poverty, unemployment and security challenges bedeviling the country, saying it is time to move the country from consumption to production.

Atiku under fire over ‘no vote, no contracts’ remarks

The All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party on Thursday knocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, over his vote-for-appointments comments in Abeokuta.

Source: Punch paper

The PUNCH reports that Atiku, during a town hall meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in Ogun State on Wednesday, said members who wish to get appointments and contracts in his administration must ensure the party wins in their polling units.

The former vice president said the PDP can only win the presidential election if members work for the party’s victory in their various polling units.

Our Worst Fears Have Now Manifested – Atiku Condemns Explosions At APC Rally In Governor Wike’s Rivers State

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has condemned a bomb attack on an All Progressives Congress campaign in Rivers State, saying that violence and anti-democratic manifestations should have no place in the forthcoming elections.

Source: Saharareporters

Atiku, who is at logger heads with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike-led PDP aggrieved governors, said this on Thursday in a series of tweets from his verified Twitter handle, @atiku.

The PDP candidate said, “We’ve already committed to that in the peace pact we all signed up to. Elections are not a do-or-die affair but an opportunity to reinforce our belief in democracy through our leadership choices adult suffrage.

“We had complained about the violence that had been visited on our party in some states because we did not want it to become a pattern if those engaged in anti-democratic activities were not brought to book.

Forest Sanity: Troops neutralize 10 bandits

Troops of tion Hadarin Daji fighting to rid the North West of terrorists and Bandits have neutralized 10 bandits in several gun fights, recovering arms and ammunition after the encounters.

Source: Vanguard papers

Giving details of the operation, Director, of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “On 17 January 2023, troops of tion Forest Sanity deployed at Danali in Danmusa LGA of Kastina State while on fighting patrol along Road Maidabino- Danmusa encountered and engaged terrorists in a firefight in which 2 bandit were neutralized.

“Also two (2) Ak 47 rifles and three (3) MCs were recovered.

