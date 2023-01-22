Today’s Headlines: Obi is an election merchant –Salihu Lukman; I’ll fulfill my promises–Abba Ganduje

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi is an election merchant –Salihu Lukman

In a statement on Sunday, Lukman, a former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), said being a political merchant connotes an individual who is not loyal to any political party.

Lukman said Obi is not bothered about the issues affecting his party, owing to the fact that there has been a dispute about its leadership.

“In terms of the person of Peter Obi, so far, his characteristics are that of a typical Nigerian politician who is more of an election merchant presenting himself every four years for election, even if it means changing political party,” he said.

I’ll fulfill my promises–Abba Ganduje

Abba, son of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, is seeking to represent Dawakin Tofa, Rimingado and Tofa federal constituency in the lower legislative chamber.

If he wins, he would be replacing Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe who is serving out his fourth term in office.

Speaking with reporters in Abuja, on Sunday, the younger Ganduje said he is seeking to serve his constituents effectively and efficiently.

“I wish to say this is not just the usual deceptive campaign theatrics of politicians. This is not also to engage in unfulfilled promises at every election season like this,” he said.

Atiku unfit to be president, his men have lost their minds — APC

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has again described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as unfit to be president.

The APC PCC was reacting to calls by Atiku’s spokespersons on the security agencies to arrest it’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on drug-related allegations.

Describing the PDP Presidential Campaign Council PCC as copycats, Chief Spokesperson of the APC PCC and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN said the opposition party has only copied APC’s style.

NDDC Chairman urges stakeholders to support commission’s efforts

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, has urged stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to support the Board and Management to enable them to actualise the mandate of the Commission.

Speaking at the end of a 3-day Board and Management Retreat of the NDDC in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Onochie said that it was imperative that all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, including the staff of the Commission, support the vision of the new leadership in NDDC.

She appealed to Niger Deltans to be part of the changes that were beginning to manifest in the drive to reposition the NDDC and ensure that it became an effective interventionist agency.

