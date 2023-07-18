Today’s Headlines: Obi Failed To Show He Scored Majority Votes- INEC To Court, Jonathan Meets Tinubu

Peter Obi Failed To Show He Scored Majority Votes- INEC Tells Court

Photo credit; premium times

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has argued that Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to show how he scored the majority of lawful votes during the 25 February presidential election.

Mr Obi, who came third in the election, had filed his petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to challenge the outcome of the polls on the grounds of allegations of electoral fraud, among other alleged irregularities.

He urged the court to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the poll.

(Photo credit: Goodnight)

Jonathan Meets With Tinubu At Presidential Villa

Photo credit: channels television

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Also said to be meeting with the President were the Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara). While the purpose of the meetings remains unclear, Jonathan’s return to the Villa comes barely a month after his June 13 visit.

Tinubu Bows To Pressure, Orders Review Of N8,000 Cash Transfer

Photo credit: daily trust

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programmed envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately.

Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, in a statement on Tuesday said the directive was in deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.

Court Affirms Ododo As Kogi APC Gov Candidate

Photo credit: channels television

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court Abuja has affirmed an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Delivering judgement, Justice Egwuatu dismissed a suit that was brought before it by an APC governorship aspirant of the party, Abubakar Achimugu.

Ododo emerged as winner of the party’s primary conducted in the state on April 14.

TLucky (

)