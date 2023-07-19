Today’s Headlines: Obi Failed To Show He Scored Majority Votes, INEC Tells Court; Jonathan Meets Tinubu At Presidential Villa

Obi Failed To Show He Scored Majority Votes, INEC Tells Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has argued that Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, failed to show how he scored the majority of lawful votes during the 25 February presidential election.

Mr Obi, who came third in the election, had filed his petition at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja to challenge the outcome of the polls on the grounds of allegations of electoral fraud, among other alleged irregularities.

He urged the court to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the poll.

He also called on the court to either declare him the winner of the election or order a fresh poll.

Mr Obi and his party, LP, alleged that Mr Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were not qualified to vie for Nigeria’s presidency.

They alleged Mr Tinubu was convicted of drugs-related crimes and forfeited $46,000 in the US.

They also accused Mr Shettima of double nomination by their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The petitioners contended at the trial of the case that Mr Tinubu was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.

Mr Obi called 13 witnesses to back his claims.

The five-member panel of the court led by Haruna Tsammani had ordered parties to the case to exchange their final addresses at the end of the trial

Jonathan Meets Tinubu At Presidential Villa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recall that the former president had also visited Tinubu at the Villa in June

Addressing journalists during the visit, Jonathan, who doubles as Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team to Mali, said the visit was to discuss issues relating to Africa and the West Africa subregion.

Jonathan said, “I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental bodies.

“I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and I’m the chair of the West African Elders Forum. So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the subregion that I discuss with various presidents,” he added.

PDP Stalwart, Idahosa, Faults Onaiyekan Over 2023 Elections

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has disagreed with the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, on his description of the 2023 elections as worst in Nigeria’s history.

Onaiyekan had reportedly said there have been previous instances of flawed elections but that of the last elections were unparalleled.

But Idahosa argued that the 2023 elections remained one of the best in the country with the kind of upsets it created and new colouration in the National Assembly where not less than eight political parties won seats.

He alleged that Cardinal’s claim was deliberately sponsored by the opposition, particularly the Labour Party (LP), ahead of the ruling on the election by the Presidential Election Petition Court, saying the opposition parties were likely going to lose their petitions.

“It is very disappointing for a man who holds such a position in Christendom, whose voice a lot of people will take very seriously to talk like that. It is an embarrassment to Christians.

Hike In Fuel Price Now Reality Nigerians Have To Live With – Shehu Sani

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has described the current hike in the price of fuel as reality that Nigerians have to live with.

Sani made this submission in a statement his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

His comment comes following the new petroleum Pump Price of fuel from N539 to N617 in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country.

Recall that the NNPCL adjusted the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS N539 to N617 per litre on Tuesday.

The National President of Independent Petroleum Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo confirmed the development.

Reacting to the issue of hike in fuel price, Sani attributed the development to the value of Naira.

According to him, as the nation’s currency continues to lose its value, price of fuel may continue to skyrocket.

Sani described it as the reality Nigerians may have to live with, adding that only miracle could change the current reality.

