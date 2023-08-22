Today’s Headlines: Obi, ex-NBA president attend LP rally in Edo, I got PDP approval to accept ministerial appointment–Wike

Obi, ex-NBA president attend LP rally in Edo.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections, Peter Obi, and former Nigerian Bar Association president, Olumide Akpata, have joined hundreds of members of the party for a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo State.

Obi arrived at the Edo Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City where the event is being held around 1:30 pm.

He was also accompanied by Akpata, I’mwho recently joined the party after the completion of his tenure as NBA president.

Wike: I got PDP leaders’ approval to accept Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.

Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), says he got approval from leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to accept President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.

Wike spoke on Monday in Abuja during his maiden press conference as the new FCT minister.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave him the green light to accept the ministerial position under the Bola Tinubu administration.

Wike, who described the PDP leaders as reggae dancers for threatening to sanction him, said the party was well informed before he accepted the position.

‘Ensure workers get dignifying wages’ — rep hails Lalong on ministerial inauguration.

Yusuf Gagdi, a member of the house of representatives, has congratulated Simon Lalong on his swearing-in as minister of labour and employment.

In a statement congratulating Lalong, Gagdi, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau, said the former governor’s appointment as a minister is based on merit.

