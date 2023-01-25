This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Obi escapes, condemns post rally attacks in Katsina;Traders Lament As Okowa Shuts Markets For Atiku

Obi Escapes Attack In Katsina

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi on Tuesday survived an attack against his convoy in Katsina after the successful rally it held to canvass for votes in the February 25 poll.

The party in a statement issued by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council said the the presidential candidate came under massive attack as thugs used pelted his convoy with stones.

The statement signed by the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade reads: “The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council hereby condems the attack on our Presidential Candidate Mister Peter Obi in Katsina, Katsina State yesterday.

“Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

However on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in, with heavy stones from his drivers side, causing substatial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.

Traders Lament As Okowa Shuts Markets For Atiku

Photo Credit: Punch Newspapers

Traders in Delta State have lamented bitterly as popular markets in the state capital were shut down on Tuesday.

One of the popular markets, Ogbogonogo Market in the Asaba metropolis, was said to have been shut down based on the directive of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa because of the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party which was held in the state on Tuesday.

Some traders who spoke to our correspondent counted their losses as a result of the visit of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the state.

Traders who lamented their ordeals in separate interviews with our correspondent included Charles Okonkwo, Jude Okeyebunor, and Kate Mordi among others.

Tinubu Vows To End Frustration Of Nigerian Youths

Photo Credit: Leadership News

In Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to end every form of frustration that Nigerian youths go through.

He made the promise yesterday at the flag-off of the party’s presidential and governorship campaigns.

Tinubu, who focused his message to the country’s youths, alluded to the long closure of universities due to incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Senators, Reps Draw Battle Line With CBN Over Naira Notes

Photo Credit: The Nation

The controversy over the January 31 phaseout deadline for old naira notes has not abated.

Senators and House of Representatives members asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to grant a six-month extension and allow the redesigned notes to remain legal tenders alongside the new N1000, N500 and N200 bills.

But, the apex bank insisted that the date remains unchanged.

The lawmakers’ request was based on outcry from their constituents that the new notes are scarce and difficult to get from the Bank’s.

But the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, insisted that the Tuesday deadline to phase out the use of the old notes is sacrosanct.

