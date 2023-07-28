Today’s Headlines: Obi Disowns Photo-shopped Pictures With Ekpa, Mutfwang Appoints Mikel As Adviser

Obi Disowns Photo-shopped Pictures With Ekpa

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The Obi-Datti Media Office has disowned a picture of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, purportedly taken with the Finland-based Biafran separatist, Simon Ekpa standing by his side.

Head of the Media Office, Diran Onifade, in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Thursday, dismissed the photograph which has been making the rounds on social media, as photoshopped.

He explained that desperate trolls who were hell bent on casting his principal in bad light were behind the picture and several others in their bid to tarnish his hard earned reputation.

Onifade said, “We all grew up being educated that photos tell a thousand stories and do not tell lies as photos are usually self-evident.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Mutfwang Appoints Mikel As Adviser

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the appointments of ex-Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi and other officials to assist him in the task of leadership in the State.

The recent appointments are for the Teachers’ Service Commission, TSC, SUBEB, Abuja Liaison Director, Jos Metropolitan Development Board, Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, PLASCHEMA, Plateau Specialists’ Hospital, Plateau Mineral Development Company Ltd, Local Government Service Commission, Plateau Agricultural Development Programme, PADP.

The TSC has Mr. Alex Chup as Chairman, Mrs. Victoria Jatau as Commissioner 1 and Mr. Cyril Longpuan as Commissioner 2.SUBEB has Mr. Sunday Amuna as Acting Chairman, Mrs. Chundung Shom as Full Time Member, Mr Godwin Kasam as Full Time Member and Tang’an Emmanuel as Secretary

For the Abuja liaison directorate, a statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere disclosed that they are Danladi Mwantok, Ziphion Chrysantus, John Chun, Nanyak Kumsal and Manji Wilson

Governor Uba Sani appoints Bashir Zuntu Accountant General of Kaduna State

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Governor Uba Sani has approved the appointment of Bashir Suleiman Zuntu as the Accountant General of Kaduna State.

Muhammad Shehu Molash, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said in a statement that Zuntu is a chartered accountant, Monitoring and Evaluation specialist, and an astute administrator.

Zuntu served as a senior accountant at the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and at the Finance and Accounts Department of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

Ministerial list: New ministries may be created, says Gbajabiamila

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The President Bola Tinubu’s administration may create new ministries from the existing ones, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, disclosed on Thursday in Abuja.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the ministerial list was submitted to the National Assembly today by Gbajabiamila and was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

‘’Mr President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before. So the process continues.’’

