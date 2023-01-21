Today’s Headlines; Obi Didn’t Visit My Palace -Sultan Of Sokoto; Wike Threaten To Stop Atiku’s Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi Didn’t Visit My Palace; I Never Endorsed Him For President – Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has denied claims that he endorsed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Sultan, who confirmed this when he attended the National Peace Meeting with Nigeria’s presidential candidates in Abuja on Friday, described the reported endorsement of Obi as false.

Source: Sahara Reporter

A report had quoted Abubakar as saying Nigerians should hold him responsible if Obi failed to perform as president.

Reacting, the Sultan of Sokoto said such a report was false, while charging those behind it to produce evidence.

Earlier, a statement by the monarch’s Media Aide, Prince Bashir, said Obi never visited the Sultan’s palace on Wednesday or Thursday.

Photos Credit: Google

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the statement is fake because such an irresponsible write – up, credited to him, could not have emanated from anywhere near or around His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of NSCIA.

Rivers State Governor, Wike Blames APC For Port Harcourt Explosion, Threatens To Stop Atiku’s Rally

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has held the opposition party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Port Harcourt explosion.

Sahara Reporters had reported that double explosions rocked the venue of the APC governorship rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Source: Sahara Reporter

Sahara Reporters learnt that at least three persons were injured while no death had been confirmed yet as of the time of filing this report.

Earlier on Thursday, the APC and its rival party, PDP had also traded words over alleged denial of use of their campaign venue in the Etche Local Government Area of the state.

While the APC mocked the PDP – led government for allegedly sealing off its proposed campaign venue for fear of defeat, the PDP, on its part, lambasted the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Tonye Cole, saying Rivers people could not rely on his assumed leadership.

NPFL: NFF boss, Gusau extends IMC tenure till end of season

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau has extended the tenure of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) till the end of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League season.

The IMC replaced the old League Management Company (LMC) last year.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

The new league body was inaugurated in October 2022 by Gusau.

Gusau stated that he extended IMC’s tenure to allow the Gbenga Elegbeleye’s led team concentrate on the organization and management of the ongoing NPFL season.

The 2022/23 season kicked off a few weeks ago.

Week three matches will be played across 10 different centres in Nigeria this weekend.

2023 election: Nsukka Zonal traders endorse Gov Ugwuanyi for Senate

Members of the Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders’ Association (NZATA) have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as their most preferred candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District election.

NZATA is made up of over 26 different markets in Enugu North Senatorial zone.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

They conveyed their decision in Nsukka yesterday at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Zonal Campaign Office.

At the event were the Director – General of the PDP Campaign Council in Enugu North Senatorial Zone, Barr. Vincent Egechukwu Obetta and other members of the Campaign Council.

Chairman of the market association, Mr. Dominic Ezema, while praising the Governor for his kind gestures, especially to the Traders’ Association, stated that their decision to endorse the governor was informed by his (governor’s) administration’s developmental strides seen all over the State.

Crownboy (

)