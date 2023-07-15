Today’s Headlines: Obi Denies Claiming He Looks Forward To Becoming Pres In 2027, Tinubu departs Nigeria for AU mid-year meeting in Kenya

Peter Obi Denies Reports Claiming He Looks Forward To Becoming Nigerian President In 2027

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described the purported claims by media interviews that he is aiming to become Nigerian President in 2027 as untrue.

Obi, who is presently in court challenging the outcome of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu as president, said there was no moment he made such remarks.

The LP presidential candidate also denied that he spoke on those who made the Tinubu government cabinet list.

Posting the update on his Twitter, Peter Obi wrote, “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place.

“The other is about my reaction to prospective appointees into the Federal Government. Both reports are bogus. Regrettably, our politics have sunken to this abysmal level where manipulation of the media space is now a trade.”

Obi added that he was more concerned about the ‘Obidient’ movement and he would not stop giving his comment issues of national interests.

Tinubu departs Nigeria for AU mid-year meeting in Kenya

President Bola Tinubu has departed Nigeria for Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in the fifth mid-year coordination meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the regional economic communities (RECs), the regional mechanisms (RMs), and the AU member states.

The president left Abuja through the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, accompanied by Femi Gbajabiamila, his chief of staff and Dele Alake, his special adviser on special duties, communication and strategy.

In a statement on Friday, Alake had said Tinubu, who was elected as chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on July 9, will join heads of state and government, foreign ministers of the AU member-states, and high-level dignitaries at the mid-year meeting, scheduled for Sunday.

The president is expected to present a report on the status of regional integration in ECOWAS, highlighting actions carried out during the period under review by ECOWAS institutions, member-states, the private sector, and other stakeholders.

Family Of Two-Year-Old Killed By NDLEA Officers’ Stray Bullet Seeks Justice.

The family of two-year-old Ivan Omorhiakogbe is seeking justice over the death of their son allegedly hit by a stray bullet from the guns of the men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a raid in the Okapanam Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ivan’s brother, who was also injured during the incident on Thursday, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Narrating the incident, the grieving father of Ivan said his son was looking forward to his graduation ceremony in school scheduled for next Tuesday but all that has been cut short following the unfortunate incident.

He insisted that justice be served on the matter.

According to reports, the two-year-old boy was hit by a “stray bullet” and his younger brother was also injured in the eye during an operation by NDLEA officers in the state last Thursday.

Both brothers were rushed to the Emergency Ward of the Federal Medical Centre Asaba for treatment but unfortunately, Ivan could not make it.

Ivan’s brother, who was injured in the eye, has been moved to an eye clinic for treatment.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori called on the NDLEA and the police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy and injury to his brother, with a view to bringing the culprits to book and avoiding a future occurrence.

The police have since called for calm, hinting that it has launched an investigation into the matter.

JTF busts 12 suspected oil thieves in Delta

The Joint Task Force (JTF), tion Delta Safe (OPDS) of the Nigeria Army, has busted and handed 12 suspected oil thieves to the Delta Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for prosecution.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Maj. Yahaya Kabara said the suspects were apprehended on July 7, 2023, off the coast of Escravos.

Kabara said the suspects were arrested along with the vessel MV TURA II by troops of Sector 1 OPDS, operatives of TANTITA Security Services while conveying illegally acquired crude oil off the Escravos.

According to him, the Army is handing over the suspects to the NSCDC to enable the command to commence their prosecution in accordance with the law.

“The Joint Task Force, South-South tion Delta Safe (JTF SS OPDS), enjoins the general public to continue to go about their legitimate businesses with the assurance of adequate security.

“For those who decide to do it illegally, the JTF SS OPDS will stop at nothing to see to their total destruction,” Kabara said

