Today’s Headlines: Obi Denies Bribing Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni, Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

Peter Obi Denies Bribing Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni

Photo credit: daily post

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has denied reports alleging that he bribed a Nigerian Television presenter, Rufai Oseni.

Rufai of Arise Television was recently accused of receiving bribes from the former Anambra Governor with the aim of promoting his good reputation.

(Photo credit: Google)

Ohanaeze Asks Tinubu To Free Kanu

Photo Credit:The Sun paper

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has for the umpteenth time called on President Bola Tinubu to unconditionally release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation at the weekend declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government to free the detained self-determination agitator.

This is as the group plans to honour some Igbo heroes and special allies of Ndigbo at the 2023 Igbo Day celebration in Enugu in September.

Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the 2023 Igbo Day, Prof. Fred Eze disclosed that the event will be chaired by foremost Igbo philanthropist, Prince Arthur Eze.

Details from Ohanaeze’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia listed those to be bestowed with the post-humous awards to include Nigeria’s first President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; first Nigerian Military General and Head of State, Maj. Gen. J. T. U. Aguiyi-Ironsi; head ofsState of defunct Republic of Biafra, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu; second Republic Vice President, Dr. Alex. Ekwueme; Governor of Eastern Region, Dr. Akan.

Dokubo Pays Ganduje ‘Congratulatory’ Visit In Abuja

Source: Channels TV

Niger Delta leader Asari Dokubo on Sunday paid a “congratulatory” visit to the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja.

Photos of Dokubo’s visit were made public by the APC on X (formerly Twitter), weeks after Ganduje’s recent emergence as the party’s National Chairman.

Though the Niger Delta agitator is not a known APC member, he is a staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu.

On June 16, he visited the President at the State House for a private meeting during which they discussed several issues, including investigations of the allegations of huge oil bunkering by notorious naval commanders that are kingpins.

Lagos govt to detain vehicles without license plates

Photo Credit: Vanguard

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend motorists with defective vehicle registration number plates and those without any number fixed on their vehicles.

In a chat with newsmen, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr Abdulhafiz Toriola, noted that the wrongful use of number plates has become rampant.

Toriola, who cited Section 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, stated that a vehicle without a number can be used to commit crimes that may never be tracked.

He said: “The purpose of using number plate is for proper identification and security as it is personalised for each vehicle.

“The law enforcement agencies have been mandated to apprehend defaulters. I urge vehicle owners to comply with the State Government to strengthen the security architecture already put in place.”

