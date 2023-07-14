Today’s Headlines: Obi decries endless bloodletting across Nigeria; Release Kanu, Fix Deplorable Southeast Roads, Ubani begs Tinubu

Obi decries endless bloodletting across Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 Election, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over what he described as the endless bloodletting and the killing of innocent Nigerians nationwide.

He appealed to the government to up their game and rejigg the security architecture and show greater concern for human life.

Obi said this in a tweet on Thursday. He explained that the rising insecurity in the country leading to mindless bloodlettings, particularly in the North Central and South East part of the country was becoming very worrisome.

He said, “The violent attacks in the North Central states of Benue and Plateau lately took a new twist with high records of kidnapping, arson, and loss of human lives.

Obi noted that the 1st Quarter Mass Atrocities Casualty Tracking Report shows that over 1230 Nigerians were killed 79 of them security operatives with over 600 abductions in the first quarter of this year alone.

He said, “With what has been happening in the North Central and Zamfara state lately, the figure as of today will be mind-boggling even far more than the deaths recorded in Russia/Ukraine ongoing carnage.

Release Kanu, fix deplorable S'East roads, Ubani begs Tinubu

Former chairman, Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr. Monday Ubani, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to kickstart the healing process in the South East by releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and fixing the deplorable roads in the region.

Ubani in a letter to President Tinubu commended the recent drastic measures taken by the President to tackle the numerous challenges in the country and pleaded that similar efforts should also be extended to tackling the insecurity and poor infrastructure problems in the South East

The rights lawyer said the first step towards ensuring peace in the South East was a political solution to the endless incarceration of Kanu and advised the President to release him to the governors of the region.

LP calls for sack of Mahmood Yakubu, demands probe of INEC finances

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the immediate dismissal and prosecution of Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party and its presidential campaign council asked the international community to take “punitive action” against Yakubu and other top officials of the electoral body over the conduct of the 2023 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Akin Osuntokun, the director-general of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign, called for the investigation of the financial allocations and donors’ funds to INEC for the elections.

“We commend the international community and civil society for their continued support in growing and consolidating our democracy,” he said.

Tinubu hails Soyinka at 89, says he remains source of inspiration

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nobel Laureate and elder statesman, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday,

describing him as a veritable source of support, inspiration and encouragement.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the President, who called Soyinka a brother and comrade in the struggle for the restoration and entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Nigeria, commended him for his immense contributions to the country’s development.Today, I celebrate Nobel Laureate, elder statesman and pro-democracy activist, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on his attainment of 89.

“Renowned playwright, poet, novelist, Professor Wole Soyinka has done a lot for Nigeria. In the literary world, he remains a giant, an Iroko. Importantly, his contributions to the struggle for the restoration and institutionalization of democracy and good governance in Nigeria are indelible.

“Together, along with other activists, we fought for democracy under the aegis of NADECO at great risks to our personal lives.

“Professor Soyinka remains a beacon and a source of inspiration and support to many of us.

“As he attains 89 today, we pray that God Almighty grant him more years and strength so he can be around to witness the new Nigeria we are building in line with our Agenda for a Renewed Hope for the country, where security, prosperity and economic development will reign supreme.”

