Today’s Headlines: Obi, Datti arrive pres election petition tribunal, FG Denies Threatening NLC

BREAKING: Obi, Datti arrive presidential election petition tribunal

Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has arrived at the presidential election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Obi, on Tuesday, was accompanied by his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed as well as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The tribunal is expected to adopt the written addresses of Obi, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress, and Bola Tinubu’s petitions.

Strike: FG Denies Threatening NLC

Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation, says the ministry did not threaten the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the planned strike

This is contained in a letter addressed to the counsel for the NLC, Messrs Falana & Falana’s Chambers, on Monday in Abuja by Jedy-Agba.

In the letter, she said the ministry simply drew the attention of the NLC to a pending court order

The letter copied the National Security Adviser, Director-General, State Security Services and the Inspector General of Police.

The permanent secretary was reacting to a letter written to it by the NLC through Falana and Falana’s Chambers, part of which reads: RE: NLC NOT IN CONTEMPT OF COURT.

“Please refer to your correspondence dated 28 July 2023 as it relates to the proposed nationwide action by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

Lawmakers’ Salaries Not Enough –Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, said salaries of members of the National Assembly were not enough to take care of demands from their constituents.

Akpabio said with the volume of requests from various constituents represented in the National Assembly, lawmakers’ earnings were too inadequate to cater for those requests.

He made the revelation while contributing to the debate on a motion sponsored by Abdulraman Kawu Suleiman, member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) representing Kano South, on the need to avert impending strike planned by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Akpabio conceded that though hardships associated with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products were enormous, there was need for the people to be more patient with government while steps were being taken to ameliorate sufferings of the people.

Job Racketeering: FCC Chair, Head of Service, DG Budget Office appear before Reps panel

The House of Representatives Committee probing job racketeering in federal government establishments, again, on Monday, held a session dominated by accusations and counter-accusations.

The Chairman of the Federal Character Commission(FCC), Muheeba Dankaka, has been under scrutiny for alleged job racketeering.

At the resumption of the investigative hearing on Monday, Abdulmalik Isa, while testifying before the committee, said he had been a victim of the alleged racketeering perpetrated by the staff of the commission.

He said one Haruna Kolo, allegedly a personal assistant of the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Muheeba Dankaka, gave him employment but was withdrawn by Ms Dankaka.

Responding to the allegation, Ms Dankaka claimed that Mr Kolo is not his personal aide but a staff of the IPPIS that was seconded to the commission. She said that she only appointed Mr Kolo as the protocol officer for the commission.

