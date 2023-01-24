This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Obi campaigns in Katsina, PDP candidate declared wanted by police speaks

Obi campaigns in Katsina, promises to end insecurity, poverty

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), says he will end insecurity and poverty if elected.

Obi said this on Monday during his party’s presidential campaign rally at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium in Katsina.

The LP candidate said if elected president, he will work towards ensuring the well-being of citizens.

“Nigerians have been deceived for the past 24 years. I want to urge you to vote for the Labour Party in the forthcoming elections. We have come with the promise of ending the bloodshed, and poverty, and restoring peace in all parts of this country,” Obi said.

Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, also attended a town hall meeting with women and students drawn from various universities in the state.

The LP candidates said it is time for change in the country, adding that they are committed to building a new Nigeria.

“We want to build a Nigeria where there will be security of lives and property; nobody will be in IDP camp; your children will be secured and they will be in school. I will seek your support for that,” Obi said.

PDP candidate declared wanted by police speaks

Peter Akpanke, the PDP candidate for House of Representatives in Cross River State, says the police command’s declaration of him as a wanted person is politically motivated.

In a statement by his lawyer, Mba Ukweni, and made available to journalists in Calabar on Monday, Mr Akpanke said though it was meant to distract him ahead of the 2023 general elections, he remained unperturbed by the “gimmick.”

The police command had issued a statement signed by the spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, declaring him wanted in connection with the suspected murder of one Emmanuel Martin, a police inspector.

Mr Martin was shot and killed on 25 May2022, in Obudu, Cross River North, during the House of Representatives primaries of the PDP.

“Luckily for us, extra-judicial statements have been taken by the police.

“Regrettably, the person who brought those who killed the Inspector is not standing trial.

Two Kano brothers die in soakaway pit

Two brothers have been killed in a sewage tank in Kano State.

The victims, Musa Abdullahi and Rabiu Abdullahi, aged 27 and 17 respectively, were pronounced dead on Saturdayī.

The Public Relations Officer for Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident in Kano on Sunday via a press statement, said the Service received a distress call from Na Musa Abdullahi sir Muhd that a toilet digger was trapped in a pit toilet while draining it.

“On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the state Fire Service control room received an emergency call at about 20:41 hrs from Na Musa Abdullahi sir Muhammad.

He reported an incident at Sabon Gari Market, Layin Abacha, Fagge Local Government Area, when our men arrived at the scene, at about 20:47hrs, they discovered that two biological brothers were working in a public convenience pit toilet and were discovered trapped in a wide deep sock-away while draining the suck-away chamber.”

Atiku in Bayelsa: Niger Delta shouldn’t beg FG for everything

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the Niger Delta needs more restructuring than any other part of Nigeria.

The former vice-president spoke on Monday at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa.

While promising to devolve more powers to the Niger Delta, Abubakar said the region does not need to “beg” the federal government for everything because it produces the nation’s resources.

“We propose to restructure this country. You people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any other part of this country,” he said.

“We would give you more resources and power to deal with your problems. You don’t need to always beg the federal government for everything when you are actually producing the resources of the country

“So, we will devolve more power and resources to you in the Niger Delta.”

Abubakar also said every developmental project done in Bayelsa since 1999 was executed by the PDP administration.

North won’t vote on religious basis, says APC

The All Progressives Congress, on Monday, took strong exception to what it called the ploy by the Peoples Democratic Party to portray the North as a region blinded by religious sentiment when it comes to electing Nigeria’s political leaders.

The party was reacting to a statement credited to the Director of Strategic Communication of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, who while giving reasons for a possible victory of his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said the North would not vote for a “fake Muslim”.

“The North will not vote for a ‘fake Muslim’ in the name of a pretentious and mischievous Muslim/Muslim ticket. The scam is dead on arrival,” Momodu said.

But reacting to the remark, the APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said those who see the North from the prism of religion during electioneering are nothing but poor students of history.

Omo-Agege tasks APC new members on Tinubu, other candidates

Some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State have moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as politicians and other major stakeholders step up campaigns 30 days before the general election.

The defectors, who included former top government functionaries, National Assembly members; former speaker and members of the state House of Assembly, were received by the governorship candidate of the APC in the state and deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie-Omo-Agege, at a rally held on Sunday.

At the event held at St George’s College s, Obinombia in the Ukwani Local Government area of the state, Omo-Agege assured them of inclusiveness in the scheme of things just he called on them to join other APC members in the ongoing aggressive campaigns to deliver their polling units at the general election.

They described the event as the first phase of defections of main stakeholders in the Delta PDP.

