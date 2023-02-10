Today’s Headlines: Obi campaigns in FCT, promises to tackle insecurity, NBC sanctions 302 Stations, okays 67 new stations

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi campaigns in FCT, promises to tackle insecurity

The Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, took its presidential campaign rally to the federal capital territory (FCT).

Peter Obi, standard bearer of the LP; Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, and Julius Abure, LP national chairman, were present at the rally held at the old parade ground.

Speaking at the rally, Obi promised to tackle unemployment and insecurity if elected. He also explained that he is running to represent youths.

“You are the one running this election. The youths of Nigeria, you are the ones contesting this election through us,” he told the gathering at the Old Parade Ground. “We are only representing you and we want things to change,” he said.

Obi equally vowed to tame insecurity ravaging several parts of Nigeria.

NBC sanctions 302, okays 67 new stations

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said it had sanctioned 302 stations in the last four months.

It announced the approval of 67 licences for new broadcast stations.

The commission’s Director General, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, announced this at a media briefing yesterday in Abuja.

Ilelah said between September 28, 2022 and January 31, 2023, the commission sanctioned 302 out of the 740 current functional stations for various offences.

According to the breakdown, 17 broadcast stations were fined for contravening the broadcast codes; 196 stations received warnings; 93 were reprimanded; while 67 were cautioned.

On the issuance of new licences, Ilelah said the approvals bought to 473 the number of licences issued under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The NBC boss said the latest approval “is a great milestone in furthering pluralism and freedom of expression”.

Currency swap deadline: CBN keeps mum on S’Court order

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, kept Nigerians guessing on whether the old N200, N500 and N1,000 would cease to be legal tenders starting from tomorrow or not as the apex bank did not issue any statement on the interim injunction granted by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, restraining the Federal Government from implementing the CBN’s currency swap deadline until Wednes- day, February 15, 2023.

The bank officials contacted by the Nigerian Tribune de- clined to make any comment on the position of the bank.

However, the CBN on its website monitored by 8.30pm on Thursday indicated that the validity of the old currency notes would end today.

Dangote can produce 10,000 trucks yearly – Official

The Regional Sales Director, Lagos/Ogun, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Dolapo Alli, has said that the firm’s automobile subsidiary can produce 10,000 trucks annually.

According to him, Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited, assembles full range of different types of commercial vehicles covering heavy-duty trucks, medium truck, light truck, semi-trailers, and buses.

He stated this at the ongoing 13th Gateway International Trade fair in Abeokuta. He noted that the automobile subsidiary was participating in the trade fair for the first time.

Alli said, “The company aims to meet the expected increased demand of segments like logistics, constructions, food and beverage industries as the government focuses on boosting the economic development across the country.

“It has capacity to produce 10,000 trucks annually and is creating thousands of jobs both direct and indirect.”

According to him, Dangote Group is committed to helping Nigeria attain self-sufficiency in all the economic sectors where it operates.

He explained that the group has been a reliable partner to many trade fairs across the country because it believes that Chambers of Commerce & Industry occupies a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.

Imo govt approves completion of ongoing projects

The Imo State government has resolved to complete ongoing projects initiated by the Hope Uzodimma’s administration, particularly roads.

At the weekly Executive Council meeting, held on Wednesday, members approved the utilisation of N22 billion, being money Federal Government owed the state from the 13 per cent derivation, which it has agreed to pay, to urgently tackle ongoing projects across the state.

Given that the money is to be paid in tranches by Federal Government, the EXCO resolved that First Bank, which has agreed to provide government with the sum, should be approached immediately so that nothing hinders the timely completion of such critical roads such as Owerri-Mbaise-Umuahia road, Orlu-Mgbee-Akokwa-Uga road and the Oguta-Okporo road.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, said that the Ministry of Digital Economy and E-Government has also recorded some commendable feats with some newly trained graduates from the SkillUpImo Project already recruited by employers.

Emelumba said: “The money to be sourced from First Bank is not a loan, but discounted facility from the bank, needed by the state government to complete its outstanding projects mostly on road infrastructure.”

29 opposition parties in Lagos endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Coalition of 29 opposition parties and groups in Lagos State, yesterday, endorsed All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the February 25 election.

It also pledged support for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The endorsement came as the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, who governed the state between 2007 and 2015, inaugurated 10,000 Eko O ni Baje vote canvassers for the ruling party in the state.

Convener of Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS), Akinola Obadia, said Tinubu was endorsed based on his track records as former governor of the state.

He said: “Based on his achievements, we openly endorse Tinubu today as the best man for the job, to govern Nigeria and take it out of the woods if he becomes the President.”

The coalition promised to give two million votes for the presidential candidate and the governor.

