Today’s Headlines: Obi attend LP rallies in Edo, Well deserved — PDP’s Fintiri congratulates Wike

Obi, ex-NBA president attend LP rally in Edo.

Credit: Punch papers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Elections, Peter Obi, and former Nigerian Bar Association president, Olumide Akpata, have joined hundreds of members of the party for a mega rally ahead of the local government elections in Edo State.

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria.

Obi arrived at the Edo Baptist Convention Ground in Benin City where the event is being held around 1:30 pm.

He was also accompanied by Akpata, who recently joined the party after the completion of his tenure as NBA president.

‘Well deserved’ — PDP’s Fintiri congratulates Wike on appointment as FCT minister.

Credit: TheCable.

Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa state, has congratulated Nyesom Wike on his appointment as minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

In a post on the X platform on Monday, Fintiri said Wike’s appointment is well deserved, adding that his service to the people of Rivers while he was their governor, earned him his current position.

I didn’t lobby for it – Tinubu’s new Minister, John Enoh.

Credit: Daily Post Nigeria.

The newly-inaugurated Minister of Sports, John Owan Enoh has insisted he did not lobby President Bola Tinubu for the role.

Enoh was reacting to criticisms over his inexperience in the industry.

Despite lacking a background in sports, Tinubu assigned him to become the 36th Minister of Sports.

Minister: Nigerians will see difference in education sector when our tenure ends.

Credit: TheCable.

Tahir Mamman, the new minister of education, says Nigerians will see a difference in the sector at the end of his tenure.

Mamman, who spoke on Monday at an event organised by the Adamawa community in Abuja in his honour, promised to accomplish the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, to transform the education sector.

RoseMartinze (

)