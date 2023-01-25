Today’s Headlines: Obi Attacked, Vehicles Damaged by Katsina Residents; Your Frustration over—Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Attacked, Vehicles Damaged by Katsina Residents

Some residents of Katsina State, suspected to be political thugs, have attacked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who was in the state for his presidential campaign rally.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The Obi’s campaign team confirmed the attack on Tuesday evening, saying it was condemnable how the hoodlums pelted the presidential campaign convoy with stones. Obi’s team has been on a state-to-state tour and touched down in Katsina on Monday.

Obi had wooed voters and promised to tackle insecurity if elected. In a statement issued on his behalf, Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said, that the attack on Obi and his campaign team was planned by desperate politicians.

Your frustrations over, Tinubu tells youths in Abia

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ahmed Tinubu, has declared that his emergence as the next President would end the frustrations of Nigerian youths.

Source: Vanguard

Tinubu who made the declaration yesterday, during APC’s presidential rally at the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia State, promised to create job opportunities for millions of youths if voted into power. He also promised to invest heavily in the education sector because of its pivotal role in the development of any society.

“I want to tell our youths that your frustrations are over. You will no longer spend eight years for a four-year course.” The APC presidential candidate urged Ndigbo to vote for APC and stop being in the opposition. “Don’t stay anymore in opposition. Vote for APC. God will reward you and we will reward you too.

Why I declined Chatham House invitation – SDP presidential candidate

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Adewole Adebayo, has revealed why he decided not to honor the invitation to speak at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, London popularly known as Chatham House.

Source: Punch papers

Adebayo said he decided not to go outside of the shores of the country to speak to the electorates because he has high respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty. He said this on Monday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs’ platform for 2023 presidential candidates, with the theme, “The world of Nigeria and Nigeria in the world: Foreign policy as an adjunct of domestic priorities,” held in Lagos.

The SDP flagbearer lamented that Nigeria’s presidential candidates that were in Chatham House in London had, “further ridiculed and devalued the nation before the world by their appearances.” He added, “NIIA was set up in 1961 exactly for this purpose that our foreign policy thinking should be scientific, strategical, well reasoned, well researched, and this institution has the legacy at the background and the capacity to advise you on what to say on the world stage.

Court retains Gombe gov as APC candidate

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has struck out a case brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Gombe State, Mohammed Barde, against Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the Independent National Electoral Commission, and two others.

Source: Punch papers

The court declined to nullify the candidacy of the governor. Ruling on Tuesday, Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the allegation that the governor submitted forged documents to INEC. Cited as first to third defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1301/2022 were INEC, the All Progressives Congress, and Yahaya.

The plaintiffs, through their lawyer, Mr. Johnson Usman (SAN), alleged that the governor lied on oath in documents he submitted to INEC. The plaintiffs alleged that whereas the governor, in Form CF001 he submitted to INEC in aid of his qualification to contest the 2019 governorship election, stated that he worked with A.Y.U&Co Limited from1980-1990, in the Form EC-9 he submitted to seek re-election, he claimed that he worked in the same company from 1985 to 2003.

Comflictreporter (

)