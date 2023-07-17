Today’s Headlines: Obi Accuses FG Of Giving National Awards To Looters; Tinubu Hail Osoba At 84

Obi Accuses FG Of Giving National Awards To Looters

Photos Credits: Punch paper

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, on Saturday accused the Federal Government of giving national awards to individuals who “stole the country dry” while failing to recognise the roles played by teachers in moulding the “leaders of the tomorrow.”

Obi, who advocated for an increased budgetary allocation for education, spoke during the graduation ceremony of Pace Setters Academy in Abuja. He blamed the country’s level of development on the government’s understanding of the importance of education.

He stated, “Education is the most important thing any nation needs. It is the foundation of development. If you don’t have an educated citizenry, you can’t have a healthy society. You can’t pull people out of poverty without education. This is because the more people you ensure get education, the more they would be able to pull themselves out of poverty.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

Photo Credit: Punch papers

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, described former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, as an important statesman whose life is worth emulating.

“His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians,” Tinubu said in his birthday message to Osoba who turned 84 on July 15, 2023.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said, “Today, I rejoice with the family, friends, and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Apro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State.”

N8,000 palliative: Which data are you using – Catholic Bishop questions Tinubu’s plan

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Anslem Umoren, has questioned the Federal Government’s plan to give N8,000 to 12million households in Nigeria for six months.

Umoren also wants to know those who will benefit from the N8,000 and the data the Federal Government will use to carry out its plan, insisting that Nigerians are over 200 million.

He stated this on Sunday while speaking with the newsmen on the sidelines of the Mass and Charter Presentation ceremony of Serra Club, Garki, Abuja.

DAILY POST reports that President Bola Tinubu had, in a request to the National Assembly, pointed out the intention to cater for the welfare of poor and vulnerable households in the country under the National Safety Net Programme of the Federal Government.

According to Tinubu, N8,000 would be transferred monthly, digitally, to the accounts of 12 million poor and low-income households for six months.

“I want to call on the government to do all it plans to allete the sufferings of the people, it cannot be business as usual,” Umoren said.

“I don’t want to believe all that I see in the media is true; 8,000 households, which data are you using? Who is going to benefit from it? We are over 200 million.

“They need to rethink what they are trying to do to make sure that what they are doing will reach out to everyone. Otherwise, it will be the same as before.”

Dismiss Obi’s Petition, It Lacks Merit – Tinubu’s Lawyer

Photo credit: The Cable

Photo Credit: The CableWole Olanipekun, counsel to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP).

Olanipekun in his final written address against the petition of Obi and LP, described the arguments and testimonies of their witnesses as “frivolous, bogus and based on hearsay”.

Photo credit || Google

avage (

)