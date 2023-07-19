Today’s Headlines; Obaseki Vow To Flush Out Cultists In Edo; Reps Halt Motion To Stop Increase In PMS

Obaseki vows to flush out cultists in Edo

The Chief of Staff to the governor of Edo State, Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha, on Wednesday, said the government of the Governor has vowed to flush out cultism and cult -related activities in all parts of the state.

He stressed that the government would not be blackmailed or intimidated by any group.

Iyoha while reacting to viral audio attacks on him said with support from security agencies, cultism would become history in the state. He added that the strategy being deployed would be extended to tertiary institutions in the state, adding that the government cannot be intimidated or blackmailed.

Iyoha was instrumental to the recent raids of several hideouts of different cult groups in parts of Benin including Ekosodin, largely populated by students where suspected cultists always run to hide after committing a crime, a hotel in Oluku said to be owned by a popular politician and businessman which was being used by a particular cult group and another hotel in Iyoha along NIFOR Road said to be used by another cult group.

Reps halt motion to stop increase in PMS

The House of Representatives has rejected a motion to stop an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit and revert to the old price of N537 per litre.

The House, on Wednesday, resolved to investigate the sudden increase in the price of fuel and the resultant increase in transport fares across the country and asked its committee to propose palliative measures to be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The House said since it had resolved to investigate the increase, it would amount to pre -empting the work of the investigative committee by ordering the suspension of the price increase.

In a motion of urgent public importance by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the House asked the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, and oil marketers to appear before an ad hoc committee to explain the increase.

Police parade native doctor in Rivers for kidnapping

A native doctor, Otamiri Chinedu, from Olakwo community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, has been paraded by the Rivers State Police Command for kidnapping.

The suspect was arrested by the local vigilante.

Chinedu, during the parade, confessed that he and members of his gang collected the sum of N300,000 from their first kidnapping victim, adding that N250,000 and N500,000 were collected from their second and third victims, respectively.

He, however, denied involvement in the recent kidnapping he is being accused of, which was the abduction of four law students in Etche LGA in 2022.

The native doctor said he sells motor parts for a living alongside his traditional practice.

Hadejia Emirate sacks chieftain over alleged abuse of illicit drugs

The Hadejia Emirate Council has stripped Alhaji Abubakar Hussain Abubakar of his traditional title as Dan Lawan of Hadejia.

This was contained in a statement signed by the emirate council’s secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Baffale Abbas, and issued to the DAILY POST.

The statement said his sack followed his alleged involvement in dealing with illicit drugs.

According to the statement, the council’s decision followed a letter received by the emirate from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over his involvement in the use of illicit drugs.

The statement said the traditional title holder refused to honour an invitation letter sent to him by NDLEA to defend himself over the allegation.

