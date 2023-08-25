Today’s Headlines: Obaseki to swear in four new commissioners Friday: Ekiti: Police arraign two men over visa fraud

Obaseki to swear in four new commissioners Friday

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, will on Friday, swear in four new commissioners confirmed by the state’s House of Assembly.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the ceremony would take place at the New Festival Hall in Government House, Benin City, the Edo State capital, by 1 pm.

The commissioners to be sworn in are Asi Surajo Jubril, Zubairu Dada Abubakar, Osilama Okuofo and Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor.

Ekiti: Police arraign two men over visa fraud

Photo credit: Punch paper

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned two men, Kunle Komolafe, 52, and Ademola Fagbule (65) before an Ado Ekiti Magistrate Court over alleged visa fraud.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Elijah Adejare, told the court on Thursday that the defendants committed the offence at Arolo Ekiti on January 20.

He said, “On January 20, in Aramoko-Ekiti, the defendants did obtain the sum of N250,000 from one Olorunfemi Komolafe on the pretext of processing visa documents which they failed to do.

“The defendants committed the offence which is punishable under Section 329 (1) (b) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021,” he said.

JUST IN: A’Court sacks Abure, affirms Apapa as LP National Chairman

Photo credit: Punch paper

In April, Apapa said his suspension as a member of the party was invalid, noting that he remained the ‘legitimate acting chairman.’

On August 14, the PUNCH reported that a Court of Appeal sitting in Benin City, Edo State capital, affirmed Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh.

Prior to this, on May 26, The PUNCH reported that a State High Court sitting in Edo dismissed the notice of suspension issued against Abure by some party members at the ward level. The judge, Justice Emmanuel Aihamoje, threw out the case for lacking merit.

Tinubu intervenes in UAE visa ban, Emirate Airlines crisis

Photo credit: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday called for an immediate resolution to the disagreements between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates which has affected emirate airlines and issuance of visas to Nigeria.

Tinubu also said African countries have a better chance of overcoming economic and security challenges by looking inward for solutions and walking the talk on all of its pledges and agreements.

President Tinubu stated this while receiving Letters of Credence from three envoys at the State House: Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Mr. Awall Wagris Mohammed; Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Mrs. Miriam Morales Palmero, and Ambassador of United Arab Emirate, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

In a side meeting with the Ambassador of Ethiopia, the President assured the envoy that Nigeria will continue to strengthen its ties with African countries in the areas of trade, security, and economic growth.

