Today’s Headlines: Obaseki Free To Fix Federal Roads In Edo-Minister, FCTAs Legal Debt Hits N720bn–Wike

Obaseki Free To Fix Federal Roads In Edo _Umahi

Works Minister Dave Umahi yesterday clarified that governors can rehabilitate federal roads in the states, following approval by the Federal Government.

He said the administration will prioritise maintenance of federal roads across the country.

Umahi said the Federal Government cannot prevent governors from road repairs, which can enhance the welfare of residents.

He spoke on the infrastructure battle of the Tinubu administration while inspecting ongoing road rehabilitations in Lagos.

He said the Federal Government will carry out resurfacing of the Third Mainland Bridge and pay more attention to concrete reinforcement of other roads in the country.

Umahi rejected what he described as blackmail by Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, who had complained about the poor state of federal roads in the Southsouth state.

FCTAs Legal Debt Hits N720bn–Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that there is a garnishee order to the tune of $8OO million (N720 billion) against the FCT Administration.

The minister threatened to take serious actions against highly placed persons whose actions were producing a negative impact on the FCT administration.

Wike, while drawing attention to the impact of the order on the economy, said the amount was enough to fund the budget of the FCTA over 10 years.

The minister who briefed, yesterday, on the state of the economy of the Administration, lamented that the situation is so bad that the economy could be described as dead.

We are coming out to tell the people that see what is on the ground, see what we have seen. I was telling the permanent secretary this morning, how can there be a garnishee order of $800m against the FCTA.

Zamfara United get new management team

Zamfara State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has set up a management committee that will oversee Nigeria National League side Zamfara United ahead of the 2023–24 season.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Hon Tasiu Mohammed, approved the appointments of the management and the technical committee of the club.

The management will be led by Hon Tasiu Shinkafi as president of the club, while Kabiru Lawal will serve as his deputy. Ishiaku James, Nura Musa, and Abdul Aziz Damba will serve as the general manager, coordinator, and team manager, respectively. John Piter has been named the technical adviser, alongside Sani Hassan and Ibrahim Buhari as chief coaches.

Police kill kidnapper, arrest cop killer in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command on Monday, August 28, neutralised a suspected kidnapper in Choba, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area.

According to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Nwonyi Emeka, a victim (name withheld) was kidnapped on Friday, August 5, around the Choba axis, and a ransom of two million naira was initially paid by his family before his release on Monday, August 28.

The kidnappers, after releasing the victim on that same day, requested an additional three million naira.

tives of the C4i intelligence unit, acting on credible intelligence around the Choba Uniport axis, engaged the kidnappers and, in the shootout that ensued, wounded one of them while another, Promise Ebi, 38, was arrested.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the kidnapper who sustained injuries was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Choba, where he died.

