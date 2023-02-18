Today’s Headlines: Obasanjo’s In-law Bags 7-Year Imprisonment For Forgery, Abdullahi Adamu To Meet APC Govs

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo’s In-law Bags 7-Year Imprisonment For Forgery

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Dr John Abebe, the in-law to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has bagged seven years imprisonment for forgery and laundering.

Justice Mojisola Dada of Ikeja Special Offences Court gave the verdict on Saturday with an option of fine to the tune of N50 million to be paid within 30 days in lieu of imprisonment.

(Photo credit: Google)

Adamu To Meet APC Govs Sunday

Photo credit: punch newspaper

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has invited the APC State Governors to an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The development is coming in the wake of the growing friction and cold war between the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and some aggrieved governors over the naira redesign policy that has subjected a number of Nigerians to untold hardship in the last three weeks.

Umahi Bows To Pressure, Disbands Ebubeagu In Ebonyi

Photo credit: daily post

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has accepted the Federal High Court judgment disbanding Ebubeagu security outfit a few days to the 2023 general election in the country.

Umahi equally expressed worries over the alleged threats issued by a separatist group led by Simon Ekpa, to disrupt election processes in the south east geopolitical zone.

Court Restrains PDP, INEC From Disqualifying Ortom

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Thursday at the Benue State High Court obtained an interim order restraining the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from suspending or disqualifying him from contesting the forthcoming 2023 senatorial election in the state.

Governor Ortom is the PDP candidate in the Benue North West Senatorial District election.

PRP Calls For Emefiele’s Sack

Photo credit: the nation

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called for resignation of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele for making Nigerians suffer.

This was part of a statement by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Abuja on Friday, which also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele, should he fail to honourably resign.

