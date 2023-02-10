Today’s Headlines: Obasanjo Should Be In Jail, Francis Nwapa, Vote For Credible Candidates not parties, says Bode George

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo Should Be In Jail, Not Recommending Criminal Politicians For Nigeria – Activist, Francis Nwapa

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters

A socialist revolutionary activist, Francis Nwapa, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo should rather be in jail instead of being a free man who walks around recommending people he described as criminal bourgeois politicians for Nigerians as the best choice for the forthcoming general elections.

Nwapa said this while reacting to the current war of words between Seun Kuti, the youngest son of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti and Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P of P-Square over the candidature of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Vote for credible candidates not parties, says Bode George

Photo Credit: The Guardian

Former Deputy National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, yesterday, stated that both the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar belong to the old order.

Photo Credit: Google ﻿

George who spoke in Lagos, therefore, urged Nigerians to shun political parties in deciding their choice of candidates in the presidential election, but rather look at those that could stand the test of trustworthiness and candidates that would manage the resources of the country well.

Why we should conduct 2023 census — Lai Mohammed

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said Nigeria should conduct the 2023 population and housing census to promote national planning and development.

Mohammed, who spoke at the inauguration of the population and housing national census publicity committee in Abuja, yesterday, noted that it had been over 17 years since Nigeria last conducted a census, against the ten-year mandate of conducting the census.

He emphasised the need for the country to conduct a census in 2023, despite many activities going on in the calendar year.

Osinbajo expresses hope in Nigeria’s business environment despite challenges

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has disclosed that despite the polarisation of Nigeria’s business environment with lots of challenges as a result of insecurity, uncertainty, political, environmental and cultural disparities, the country still remains one of the topmost hubs for business, trade and investment.

The vice president made the disclosure yesterday, at the official commissioning of phase 1 of Westlink Iconic Estate, a joint venture project between Odu’a Investment Ltd and Chapter 4 Estate Ltd, Ibadan.

