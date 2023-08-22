Today’s Headlines: Obasanjo Decries Worsening Insecurity; I Am Not A Regional Minister_Umahi

Obasanjo Decries Worsening Insecurity

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday expressed displeasure about the long-running insecurity in the country.

He said insecurity was escalating as a result of well-known dislocations.

The former President spoke in Abuja while delivering the keynote address, virtually, at the launch of a book written by former Minister of Finance, Mr. Olusegun Aganga, titled: Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa.

The book was unveiled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Mr. Wale Edun.

Obasanjo regretted that skills acquisition, empowerment and employment of youth appeared to have been ignored, or not appreciated.

“We do not need to look far for the remote causes of banditry, Boko Haram, kidnapping and other organised crimes.

“Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world,” Obasanjo said.

I Am Not A Regional Minister_ Umahi

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

The minister of works and former governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has said that he holds the position of the minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, not just a regional or Ebonyi state minister.

He stated that under his leadership, bureaucratic processes will be a thing of the past, as no file will be expected to be left unattended to for two hours without genuine explanations.

He also emphasized that due to his background, he considers himself a field-oriented individual rather than an office-bound one, adding that the ministry’s team of experts will embark on tours across the six geopolitical zones of the nation to assess the condition of road infrastructures and strategize methods to enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

Umahi made this known while speaking during a press conference at the Federal Ministry of Works in Abuja, after the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Villa.

He said: “I’m going to be training tomorrow. I will offer my address to you tomorrow. I have indicated to see the contractors, and after taking a briefing from the Heads of Departments, we will meet with the contractors because I am not an office person, I am a field person. God giving us life, with some of you in that department, I will be inspecting the Lokojo-Benin road and Lokoja-Abuja road.

Photo Credit:Google

N77trn debt may stall Tinubu’s economic plan — MAN

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has indicated that Nigeria’s estimated N77 trillion debt burden would likely truncate the economic plans of President Tinubu-led regime.

The manufacturers also lamented that the sector has been at the receiving end of Nigeria’s debt crisis which has seen the nation’s debt profile rise by 410 percent over in the last 8 years.

The MAN CEOs’ Confidence Index (MCCI) first quarter 2023 (Q1’23) report obtained by Vanguard stated: “The domino effects of escalating public debt on the manufacturing sector are endless.

“To start with, rising domestic debt is highly crowding out private investment in the manufacturing sector by reducing credit availability and forcing hike in lending rates.

“External debts are mostly serviced in foreign currencies, hence high demand for foreign currencies further depreciates the naira and makes importation of non-locally produced critical inputs highly expensive for manufacturers.

INEC Rejects Binani’s Bid To Halt Adamawa REC’s Trial

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 11 election in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Dahiru, has urged a Federal High Court in Abuja to allow the election petition tribunal sitting in the state to deliver its judgment before the prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari.

Dahiru, also called Binani, told Justice Donatus Okorowo, through her counsel, Chiesonu Okpoko (SAN), while adopting the processes filed over her suit.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Binani had, in a suit, sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as first to third respondents.

In the suit, the applicant sought the interpretation of Section 144 of the Electoral Act, 2022, and a preservative order seeking the maintenance of the status quo by parties pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Binani’s counsel, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), in the ex parte motion earlier filed and granted by the court on July 10, drew the attention of the judge to the fact that a petition was before an Adamawa Election Petition Tribunal and would be dispensed with within 180 days in accordance with the law.

El_Zaxks (

)