Today’s Headlines: Obasanjo Commends Buhari -Adesina, Buhari Hell-bent On Destroying APC -Ganduje

Obasanjo Commends Buhari -Adesina.

Source: TheCable.

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, says former president Olusegun Obasanjo commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the naira redesign policy.

Adesina said in a statement that the former president praised Buhari at the council of state meeting held in the state house, Abuja, on February 10.

Buhari Hell-bent On Destroying APC -Ganduje.

Source: Leadership .

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his actions, which he alleged were capable of destroying the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor in a viral audio aired by Express Radio monitored by the Leadership , spoke on the current Naira scarcity in the country caused by the redesigning of the higher Naira notes, alleging that the President was hell-bent on bringing the APC down

He pointed out that the timing for the redesigning of the currency was wrong, adding that it could have come long before or after elections.

Naira Crisis: Two Feared Killed As Protests Erupt In Lagos, Rivers, Ogun.

Source: The Nation Nigeria.

Fresh protests over the new naira notes scarcity erupted in Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Ondo states yesterday, leaving two persons dead at Mowe-Ibafo in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Several other protesters were injured as law enforcements officials battled to restore order.

A different sort of chaos ensued at the Lagos annex of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Kakawa Street where a sea of heads almost swamped the complex in a desperate bid by people to gain entry into the building to deposit their old N500 and N1,000 notes.

EFCC boss, Bawa Must Go To Jail, CSOs Tell IGP.

Source: Vanguard papers.

More than 120 front-line Anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations, on Friday, held a massive town hall meeting, in Lagos, to round off their week-long protest against what they called “Politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Disobedience of Court Orders and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians” under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The protesters, who began to have a large following on social and conventional media, since their first public protest last Friday, gave the Inspector-General of Police a seven-day ultimatum to affect the Court order that committed Bawa to prison for contempt, noting that the EFCC’s alleged desperate recruitment to counter the CSOs would not help the Commission.

According to them, though the first phase of the protest ended on Friday, the CSOs would jointly and individually petition relevant international agencies, demanding sanctions against Bawa until he becomes law-abiding and serves his jail term.

