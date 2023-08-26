Today’s Headlines: NYSC: Minister Hannatu Has Not Offended Any Law – Dr. Josef Onoh; Ex-Military Spokesman, General Onyeuko, Is Dead

Minister Hannatu has not offended any law – Onoh

Former presidential campaign spokesman of President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Josef Onoh has risen in defense of the newly appointed Minister for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa against the recent attacks on her for emerging a serving minister without concluding her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Human rights lawyers such as Femi Falana had raised the alarm that Hannatu was still in the NYSC service year while being appointed as a Minister, but Onoh said that what Hannatu’s critics are doing is balderdash.

According to Onoh, Hanatu has not broken any law by accepting to serve as a minister while

in service year as alleged, disclosing that the constitution is clear on what the NYSC can do which he said is to remobilize her anytime in future if she absconds from service.

Ex-Military Spokesman, General Onyeuko, Is Dead

A former military spokesperson, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd), has passed on.

A credible source told PRNigeria that he died on Saturday morning after complaining of cold and was rushed to a private hospital where he later died.

General Onyeuko, who retired from the Nigerian Army after the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs, was a former Director, Defence Media tions.

Another close friend to the deceased told PRNigeria that the retired general was hale and hearty on Friday until he suddenly fell ill on Saturday morning and passed on.

Purported Error on Tinubu’s certificate validates My Discovery – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has said the purported errors discovered in the certificate of President Bola Tinubu validate his discovery.

DAILY POST reports that Tinubu’s lawyers had on Wednesday, in response to the petition of Atiku in a federal court in Chicago, Illinois, United States, agreed that there are errors in the academic certificate presented to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the President, and blamed those errors on the clerk of the Chicago State University (CSU).

In a statement issued on Saturday, the former vice president said documents submitted by his lawyers in the United States and Nigeria showed disturbing discrepancies and circumstantial fallacies in Tinubu’s academic records from the university.

We’re Ready To Sign Surety For Kanu, Ohanaeze Tells Tinubu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared its readiness to sign an indemnity agreement for the Federal Government for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation also said that nothing would gladden the hearts of Igbo people than the unconditional freedom of the self-determination agitator.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke on the heels of the call by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee interfacing with security agencies on the spate of insecurity in Isiukwuato/Umunnochi federal constituency of Abia State for Kanu to be released unconditionally, said the move was part of efforts to address security challenges in the South East.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc committee, Obinna Aguocha, stated at the investigative hearing organised by the panel in Abuja, that addressing security challenges in the zone would begin with government’s adherence to the rule of law, justice and inclusion of the zone in the Nigeria project.

