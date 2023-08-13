Today’s Headlines: Nwosu visits Ganduje, calls for reconciliation; IG visits Abba, seeks support to establish Special Intervention Squad

Nwosu visits Ganduje, calls for reconciliation

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Uche Nwosu, has called for reconciliation among members of the party.

Nwosu made the call when he paid a solidarity visit to the newly installed National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He said, “I’ve known the National Chairman right from when he was the governor of Kano State. Arising from him becoming the chairman of the party, I visited him primarily to show my solidarity and advice him on the way forward for the party and ask for proper reconciliation of members of the party and build a united party”.

Nwosu noted that he was not contesting in the Imo state gubernatorial election, as the APC already had a candidate, in the person of Governor Hope Uzodinma. He however said he may contest in coming years.

IG visits Abba, seeks support to establish Special Intervention Squad

The Inspector General of Nigeria Police Kayode Egbetokun has announced the plan to establish the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) while seeking the cooperation of the Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in order to succeed with Kano being the pilot state.

He made the announcement while delivering an address during a courtesy call he paid to Governor Abba Kabir Saturday evening.

“Your Excellency I want to inform you that the present police management has decided to set up a squad called the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) to intervene quickly in a crisis.

“Where there is a crisis or violent crime in Nigeria we have a dedicated squad that can easily be deployed to take care of those challenges” the IG stated.

He further explained that the need for the new squad cannot be overemphasized as it’s success will depend on the cooperation and support the Police gets from the Kano state government.

Alleged racketeering: Kano redeploys Perm. Sec, sets up fact-finding c’ttee

Kano State Government has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission, Mustapha Safiyanu Kabuga over the allegation of printing and signing of illegal letters of appointment into the state civil service.

The redeployment followed a letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Administration and General Services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Sa’idu Magami on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Baffa Bichi.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye said the letter added that a three-man committee member has been set up by the government under the chairmanship of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, Dr. Sulaiman Wali Sani, to investigate the matter and submit its report within 10 days.

Olubadan tasks police to renew fight against land-grabbing menace

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun has sought the support of the Oyo State Police Command to work hand in hand with the traditional institution in Ibadanland, the members of Olubadan Advisory Council, Mogajis and Baales, in renewing the fight against the menace of land grabbing.

The monarch the call at his Alarere residence, while playing host to the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebola Hamzat, during his familiarisation visit to the palace alongside some of the members of the top echelon of the command.

In a press statement signed by his Personal Assistant on Media, Mr. Oladele Ogunsola and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oba Balogun remarked that for the ongoing efforts of the traditional institution at waging war against the land grabbing menace to be successful, there must be synergy between both parties (the traditional institution and the police).

Olubadan, who spoke through his ‘Baba Kekere’, Sen. Kola Balogun at the programme which had in attendance some of the Mogajis, led by their President-General, Chief Asimiyu Adepoju Ariori, said the commitment of his reign to the total eradication of the cankerworm could not be compromised, hence his request for all hands to be on deck.

