Today’s Headlines: NW Group Demands Bawa’s Release, Reps reject move to increase electricity tariff

North West Group Demands Bawa’s Release

The Northwest Alliance for Citizens Freedom (NWCF) has demanded the immediate release of Abdurasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement, NWCF’s president general, Lawal Ibrahim Jamaare, expressed concern over Bawa’s arbitrary arrest and unexplained detention.

“Since his suspension by President Bola Tinubu on June 14, Abdurasheed Bawa has languished in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for 33 days. NWCF points out that during this time, no specific reasons have been provided for his arrest, and there has been a lack of transparency surrounding the investigation and any potential charges against him,” the statement read.

The group contended that Bawa’s prolonged detention by the DSS was a clear violation of his constitutional and human rights. Under the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws, every individual is entitled to personal liberty, and any arrest or detention must be carried out in a manner prescribed by law.

Reps reject move to increase electricity tariff

The House of Representatives has rejected a move by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to approve any increase in electricity tariff.

The resolution followed a motion by the Deputy Minority Whip, Aliyu Madaki, at the plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

In his motion, he expressed concern over the suspense created by the planned increase in electricity tariff by Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

The lawmaker recalled that DISCOs recently alerted customers of a planned electricity tariff hike, hinging it on the Multi-Year Tariff Oder (MYTO).

He cited a circular issued to that effect by the distribution firms, adding that effective 1 July, there would be an upward review of the electricity tariff influenced by fluctuating rates.

He said under the MYTO, 2022 guidelines, the previous exchange rate of N 441/$1 might be revised to approximately N750/$1 which would have an impact on the tariff associated with electricity.

He said under the planned hike, consumers within bands ‘B’ and ‘C’ with supply hours ranging from 12–16 hours per day would pay N100 per KWh, while band ‘A’ with 20 hours and above.

He said consumers within band ‘B’ with 16–20 hours, would experience comparatively higher tariff, for customers with prepaid meters, whereas, for those on estimated billing, a significant increment was expected.

Arewa Youths Raise Alarm Over DSS Refusal To Arraign Emefiele

A Socio-cultural Group, Arewa Youths Consultative Forum has raised alarm over the refusal of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arraign suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele days after filing pump action possession charge against him.

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Abuja, had last week ordered the DSS to immediately release Emefiele, from detention.

The presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu, gave the order after hearing the arguments of all parties in the matter.

Justice Hamza Muazu in his ruling, observed that detention no matter how short is a breach of fundamental rights but it must be determined whether detention is legal or illegal and gave the respondent one week to charge applicant to court or release him.

Super Falcons start World Cup campaign with a draw

Nigeria’s Super Falcons started their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand with a goalless draw against Olympic champions, Canada.

Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie turned the heroine of the match played in Brisbane after saving Christine Sinclair’s penalty early in the second half.

The Falcons also had midfielder, Deborah Abiodun sent off late on in the game for a dangerous foul.

In the 23rd minute, the Nigerian ladies went close with the opener despite Canada’s early dominance when Ifeoma Onumonu had her well-taken shot parried away by goalkeeper, Kailen Sheridan.

Five minutes later, Canada’s Jordyn Huitema failed to direct her header from a cross towards goal.

Both teams finished the first half creating no dangerous opportunity.

The second half began on a disappointing note for the Falcons when the referee awarded a penalty for Canada after Francisca Ordega brought down Christine Sinclair in the box.

