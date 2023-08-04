Today’s Headlines: NUPRC Denies N14bn Fraud Allegation; Oyo APC Rejects Adelabu’s Nomination, says Tinubu Not Fair To Members

NUPRC Denies N14bn Fraud Allegation

The management of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC has dismissed as baseless and unfounded allegation brought against it by the workers’ union, accusing it of misappropriating a whooping N10 billion virement and donating another N4 billion to some political parties for campaigns in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

In a statement yesterday, the regulatory agency challenged those behind the allegations to publish details of the wrongdoings and to produce other documentary evidence to support their case.

It also denied wasting money on sensitization workshops and renovation of offices across the country and accused the union of being out to tarnish the image of the Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe and to undermine his outstanding achievements.

It also defended recent recruitments in the commission saying the exercise was done in strict compliance with all procedures and compliance certificate issued by the relevant agencies.

The commission urged the public to disregard the wild allegations sponsored by some political jobbers seeking to replace its management.

Oyo APC Rejects Adelabu’s Nomination, says Tinubu Not Fair To Members

Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed dissatisfaction for allegedly being sidelined and not given any ministerial slot by President Bola Tinubu.

Some of its leaders, who expressed anger at Tinubu, said the President’s ability to reward loyalty and political commitment was not demonstrated to Oyo APC in the selection of ministerial nominees.

They expressed displeasure over the nomination of former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu, as ministerial-nominee, while no consideration was given to any member of the party.

One of their grouses is that Adelabu, who left APC to contest for the last gubernatorial election on the platform of the Accord Party (AP), is deemed inappropriate to be nominated whereas those who worked and spent their fortunes for APC were not recognised.

One of the leaders of Oyo APC, who claimed anonymity, said non-recognition of any member of the party was a deliberate slap on all stakeholders that the President did not deem it right to consider one of them.

Negotiation Fails, Niger Junta To Recall Ambassador From Nigeria

The General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta in the Republic of Niger is planning on recalling the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria after failing to come to terms with the delegation of the Economic Community of West African States, on the return of democracy in Niger.

The junta is also planning to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to Togo, the United States, and France, as it pushes to evict French and US troops in the country,while declaring an end to all Memorandum of Understanding between France and the Republic of Niger.

Defence sources privy to the ongoing meeting in Niamey, the Niger capital confirmed the development to our correspondent Friday morning.

The ongoing negotiation has failed. The junta has declared that it’ll recall Niger’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Togo, France, and the US,” an impeccable defence source said in a terse message sent to our correspondent Friday morning.

“The junta has just announced that it’ll evict French and US troops in Niger Republic, noting that all MoU agreements between France and Niger has ended,” another source privy to the development noted

Olowu Denies rift with Obasanjo, says all is Well

The Olowu of Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Oba Saka Matemilola, has debunked reports of any rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying all is well between them.

Obasanjo, who is the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu Kingdom, has been absent from events organised by the kingdom, fuelling rumours that the former President may not be happy with the emergence of Oba Matemilola as the 14th Olowu.

It would be recalled that Obasanjo, who was part of the kingmakers that selected Oba Matemilola, was also absent at the coronation ceremony of the monarch in 2022.

The former President was said to have travelled out of the country during the coronation. Oba Matemilola, while denying any rift between him and the former President, said he (Obasanjo) was highly instrumental to his success on the throne in the last one year.

