Today’s Headlines: NPAN Congratulates Edun, Idris; We Won’t Tolerate Indiscipline Among Policemen – CP

NPAN Congratulates Edun, Idris

papers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has congratulated two former executive members of the association, Mr Wale Edun and Alhaji Mohammed Idris on their appointment as ministers.

This was contained in a statement issued by NPAN president, Malam Kabiru Yusuf yesterday in Lagos.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu had announced Edun as the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy and Idris as the minister of information and national orientation.

Edun, an economist and former chairman of Vintage Press (Publishers of The Nation papers) was NPAN treasurer, while Idris, a public relations guru and publisher of Blueprint papers, was a former general secretary of the association.

Yusuf described the appointment of the duo as well-deserved, thanking the president for giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

“Their very rich resumes and track records speak for them and we congratulate them on their new assignment while thanking Mr President for giving them the opportunity to contribute to nation-building at this critical moment of national development,” he said. (NAN)

We Won’t Tolerate Indiscipline Among Policemen–CP

Ebonyi State police commissioner, CP Augustina Ogbodo yesterday said that the police authority will stop at nothing in ensuring that erring police officers across the command are disciplined to serve as warning to others.

Ogbodo made the disclosure when the leadership and members of the Ebonyi State Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), paid her a courtesy call in her office at the State Police Headquarters, Abakaliki.

She expressed dismay on the attitude of some policemen who she described as recalcitrants and have continued to bring bad name to the police system.

“Let me inform you that the inspector-general of police doesn’t spare any of the police officers who brings bad name to the police force especially when such person is caught with their bad behaviors,” she said.

SERAP Opposes Life Pensions For Wike, Umahi, Others

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to drag President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to court if he fails to direct all former governors he recently appointed as ministers to stop collecting life pensions, exotic cars and other allowances from their states while serving as ministers.

SERAP also asked President Tinubu to instruct the former governors to immediately return any pension and allowances that they may have collected since leaving office to the public treasury.

Former governors affected by these demands made in an open letter written by SERAP to the president are Badaru Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, Bello Matawalle, Adegboyega Oyetola, David Umahi, Simon Lalong, Atiku Bagudu and Ibrahim Geidam.

The civil society organisation, in the letter dated August 19, 2023 and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated that the appointment of former governors who collect life pensions while serving as ministers is implicitly forbidden by the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) and the country’s international legal obligations.

It also maintained that the president would be acting in the public interest by stopping former governors from collecting life pensions, especially given the current grave economic realities in the country.

SERAP insisted that Nigerians will judge his government in part by the conduct, integrity and honesty of the ministers that he appointed to work in his government, adding that his success would depend on the conduct of the ministers.

The organisation pointed out that while many pensioners are not paid their pensions, former governors serving as ministers get paid huge severance benefits upon leaving office, and are poised to enjoy double emoluments on top of the opulence of political office holders.

Tinubu Must Step On Toes To Succeed–APC chieftain

A former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde has said President Bola Tinubu must be ready to step on toes in order to achieve the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.

Babarinde, in a statement made available to the Agency of Nigeria on Sunday, said hard decisions must be made to get Nigerians out of the current economic hardship.

“For the present government to succeed, President Bola Tinubu should be ready to steps on toes of enemies of the people to make Nigeria better and a proud country for all of us,” he said.

The APC chieftain also said that the president should be ready to fight corruption toward getting the country on the right path and be respected in the comity of nations.

According to him, any nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration and perdition.

“Corruption should be the aberration and should not be a case where the corrupt are the favoured while honest ones are the outcasts.

“A nation that treat corruption with kid gloves is on the way to obliteration,” Babarinde, a member of APC National Advisory Council, South Africa Chapter, said.

The diaspora leader noted that the present system of government in Nigeria is too expensive in relation to the level of poverty index.

According to him, it will be a miracle to actualise good governance with the way the country’s system is currently structured, which negates growth and development.

