Today’s Headlines: Nov 11 Poll: I won’t spill blood to retain Seat –Diri, Donald Duke Loses Mum

Nov 11 Poll: I won’t spill blood to retain Seat – Diri

Source: The Sun Nigeria

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has vowed that he will not spill blood to retain his office ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

This is even as the Ijaw National Congress (INC) is set to wade into the crisis that has engulfed Opu- Nembe, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Addressing the displaced Bassambiri indigenes at the neighbouring King Koko Square at Ogbolomabiri, the governor said anyone who sacrifices the lives of the people in order to gain political power does not deserve to lead the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, on Sunday, urged the leadership of the Nembe-Se Congress to do more in uniting the people, stressing that every Nembe man or woman was one and the same irrespective of lineage.

Photo credit || Google

Donald Duke Loses Mum

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Mrs. Genevieve Duke is dead.She slipped into a coma on August 1 and passed onto the great beyond on Friday, August 25, according to her son, Mr Donald Duke. “Incidentally and interestingly, she slipped into a coma on the 35th anniversary of the passing of her husband and our father. She was 94 years old. They both have 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren to date” , Duke, a former governor of Cross River State, said in a note yesterday.

“Her earthly cloak will be laid to rest on Wednesday the 30th of August, 2023 on Grailland at Iju Hills in accordance with Grail Funeral Rites.

I wish to invite you to this solemn occasion which shall commence at 3pm. I however kindly advise you to inform me prior, perhaps by Monday the 28th, (invitation slips are required) and plan to arrive at the venue at least 1 hour before, to be properly admitted, as the doors will be shut 10 minutes to the commencement of the funeral. There shall be a reception immediately after internment at the Assembly Hall.

Ogun 20 local govts share N5.233bn for August

The 20 local government councils in Ogun State are said to have shared the sum of N5,233,379,834.30 in the month of August.

The Ogun State Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) made this disbursement public at its August meeting, which was held in the Conference Hall of the Oba’s Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Rotimiolu Akinlesi, in his welcome address at the meeting, called on the local government chairmen to carry out more developmental projects, commending them for the feats achieved in the last two years.

According to a statement shared by Emmanuel Ojo, an aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Permanent Secretary and Accountant-General of the State Treasury, Babatunde Aregbesola, announced that: “N5,233,379,834.30 from Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Difference, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) accrued to the 20 local government areas in the state for August 2023.

“N5,143,138,652.75 would be used to pay the first-line charges, which include primary school teachers’ salaries, local government staff salaries, and allowances of the traditional councils, as well as pensions, among others.”

Bandits kidnap 2 brothers in Kaduna community

Two brothers who left their home town of Ikara after their father was kidnapped, and relocated to Zaria in Kaduna State, have been kidnapped by suspected bandits on Friday night.

Reports said the bandits attacked Wusasa area in Zaria Local Government Area at about 9pm on Friday and kidnapped a health worker and his brother,Yushau Peter and Joshua Peter.

Although the state Police Command was yet to react to the incident,the village head of Wusasa, Engr Isiyaku Ibrahim, confirmed the incident and expressed worry that “the kidnappers have so often made our area their target of attacks, abducting many of our people.”

According to him, “Wusasa settlement, which is outside the ancient city of Zazzau, has witnessed a series of attacks in recent times.Not long ago, an alArmy officer and a vigilante member were killed.”

“It is the same area where a university Professor and Wazirin Wusasa were killed and his son abducted, spending almost a month in captivity.”

“The abducted victims, Yushau and Joshua, are indigenes of Ikara Local Government Area in the state who recently ran for their lives after bandits attacked their residents and abducted their aged father, Mr Peter,” he said.

