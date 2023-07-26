Today’s Headlines: Nothing Wrong With Emefiele’s Rearrest – Bewaji, Tinubu To Raise Health Budget To 10%

Nothing Wrong With Emefiele’s Rearrest-Bewaji

Former House of Representatives Minority Leader and Human Rights Lawyer, Dr. Wunmi Bewaji, has said there is nothing wrong in the Department of State Service (DSS) re-arresting the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, after he was granted bail in court.

However, he said the DSS did not handle the matter properly without engaging in a fight with the officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

Both agencies of government fought at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday after the court granted bail to Emefiele with the NCS officials attempting to take him away but the DSS overpowered them and re-arrested Emefiele.

Speaking on the drama, Bewaji who is the Executive Secretary, Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform (CODER), said there was nothing wrong in re-arresting Emefiele but the manner of the arrest was wrong.

According to him, Emefiele was specifically arrested for illegal gun possession and the DSS might have other pending cases against him which could warrant another arrest.

Tinubu To Raise Health Budget To 10%

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that the budget of the health sector be raised to 10%.

The Special Adviser on Health to the President, Dr Salma Ibrahim-Anas, said this in Abuja Tuesday at the Gatefield Health Summit in partnership with the National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition and the World Bank aimed at advancing healthcare financing through pro-health taxes.

She said the president was still willing to increase the health sector budgetary allocation if properly utilized.

“Even before we advocate, though we need advocacies, and we don’t even need to advocate to Mr. President. He had said that he is going to increase allocation for health. It’ll start from 10% of the total budgetary allocation will go to the health sector, and that’s just the beginning.

But he said such a procedure should have been handled without creating a drama in court.

Petrol Price Hike: No Plan To Reduce Work Days – FG

The federal government has no plan to reduce work days over the hike in the price of petrol caused by the removal of petrol subsidy, the Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said.

She said the present administration was assiduously working on palliatives that would sustain civil servants and all Nigerians, hence no cause for alarm or work days’ reduction.

According to her, part of the measures is to purchase mass transit buses that will run on gas, with some buses already being converted from diesel to gas-powered vehicles.

She also said workers’ salaries were being reviewed for the increment to also cushion the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

We’re slowly phasing out old naira notes – Ag CBN gov

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the N200, N500 and N1,000 old naira notes are slowly being phased out with the redesigned ones.

Acting CBN Governor, Folashodun Shonubi, made this known on Tuesday after the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.The CBN also increased the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which measures interest rate, from 18.5 per cent to 18.75%.

Fielding questions from reporters, Shonubi said, “When a currency is printed and sent out, it is expected that it will go through a number of cycles, and then over time, will become one and then be replaced. That’s what we’re doing.

“We had to put out or re-put out old notes. And as they’re coming in, they’re being processed and returned to us as not issuable. We are then bringing out and replacing them with the new notes.”

Shonubi said there is an “optimal level of currency” in circulation and what is being done at the moment is replacing worn-out notes with new ones.

“We believe that we have an optimal level of the currency out there and so much of what’s being done is a replacement to keep the level, rather than just putting money out there,” he said.

