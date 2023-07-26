Today’s Headlines: Nothing Wrong With Emefiele’s Rearrest–Bewaji, NLC issues nationwide strike notice over fuel price hike

Nothing Wrong With Emefiele’s Rearrest – Bewaji

Former House of Representatives Minority Leader and Human Rights Lawyer, Dr. Wunmi Bewaji, has said there is nothing wrong in the Department of State Service (DSS) re-arresting the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, after he was granted bail in court.

However, he said the DSS did not handle the matter properly without engaging in a fight with the officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS).

Both agencies of government fought at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday after the court granted bail to Emefiele with the NCS officials attempting to take him away but the DSS overpowered them and re-arrested Emefiele.

Speaking on the drama, Bewaji who is the Executive Secretary, Coalition of Democrats for Electoral Reform (CODER), said there was nothing wrong in re-arresting Emefiele but the manner of the arrest was wrong.

According to him, Emefiele was specifically arrested for illegal gun possession and the DSS might have other pending cases against him which could warrant another arrest.

But he said such a procedure should have been handled without creating a drama in court.

NLC issues nationwide strike notice over fuel price hike

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has issued a nationwide strike notice to seek the reversal of fuel pump price hike and other policies by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

NLC spokesperson, Mr. Ben Upah confirmed this exclusively to DAILY POST on Wednesday.

According to him, the nationwide strike would commence on 2nd August, 2023.

“Yes, the nationwide strike will commence on 2 August 2023. We will soon issue a communique to that effect”, he said.

Federal universities remain tuition-free, says Presidency

The Presidency, on Wednesday, said that despite the hike in ancillary fees at several universities nationwide, tuition remains free in federal universities.

This comes barely five days after Federal Unity Colleges increased the school fees for new students from N45,000 to N100,000.

“For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free,” a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, read Wednesday.

The statement is titled ‘Federal Universities Remain Tuition-free.’

While acknowledging the rise in fees in federal universities in the country, the presidency insisted that these are ancillary fees and do not affect tuition.

“We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increases in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.”

“However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees,” said the Presidency.

It said the authorities of these universities had explained the rationale behind these new fees, adding that the Bola Tinubu administration “remains committed to his promise of ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of the economic situation of their parents, has access to quality tertiary education.”

Police sack traders from shops, embark on massive arrest

Adetachment of policemen under the Abia State Command on Wednesday barred traders of Ariaria International Market and shoe makers at popular shoe plaza, including those at Powerline 1st and 2nd Gates from having access to their shops.

There were unconfirmed allegations that some traders that arrived their shops in the early hours of Wednesday were arrested by the police team.

It was gathered that human and vehicular movements were restricted to and fro Faulks road.

Attempts by our correspondent to visit the area failed as a lot of motorists abandoned their vehicles and scampered for safety when some stern-looking police detachment sporadically into the air, blocking Brass Street by Aba-Owerri road which serves as a major entry and exit route into Faulks road.

Some traders wondered why the security personnel turned against them instead of launching manhunt of the perpetrators who had since left the scene.

Benue Teachers Threaten Strike Over Mass Demotion

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Benue State has threatened to down tools if the state government fails to restore promotions and all the arrears of consolidated enhanced allowances removed from their May and June 2023 salaries, among other demands.

The State Chairman of NUT, Levi Terna Akuma, in a telephone conversation with journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday, emphasised that their promotions were legally carried out by the past administration.

Akuma had in a communique earlier issued after the union’s emergency State Executive Council meeting in Makurdi also signed by the acting secretary, Jeremiah Ochonu, called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to restore all the promotions of teachers which it reversed and direct the payment of their arrears within the stipulated time.

The union contended the delay in the release of the circular on tenure elongation of primary school teachers (40 years of service and 65 years of chronological age) as spelt in the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria, Act 2022 through a circular letter which was domesticated, assented and gazetted by the Benue State Government among others.

