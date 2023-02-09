Today’s Headlines: Nothing Will Stop Elections—Obasanjo, Continue To Spend Old Naira Notes—El-Rufai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nothing Will Stop Elections—Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said that nothing would stop the February 25 and March 11 elections from holding.

Source: Punch paper

Obasanjo said that Nigeria was in an interesting period, urging the people to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserves.

The former president said this while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees of the African Democratic Congress at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

Continue To Spend Old Naira Notes—El-Rufai

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged Nigerians to continue spending the old denominations of the redesigned naira notes.

Source: Daily Post

El-Rufai said Nigerians should disregard the directives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, because the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu would reverse the decision if elected on February 25th.

Speaking in Kaduna, the governor said: “Continue running your businesses and daily activities with whatever notes (old or new) you have. Don’t rush yourself into taking old naira notes to the bank, and wasting your time in the unnecessary queues at the bank. Nobody can stop you (people) from using the notes. When we come to power, if Bola Tinubu becomes the president, we’ll give people more time to get rid of the old naira notes.”

Dismiss Osun election tribunal judgement, INEC tells Appeal Court

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has appealed against the judgement of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal sacking Governor Ademola Adeleke as duly elected governor of the state.

It would be recalled that the Justice Tertse Kume-led tribunal in split judgement of 2:1, said the July 16 election conduct was substantially in non compliance with the electoral act 2022(amended).

Source: Vanguard papers

The tribunal ruled that INEC should revoke the certificate of return issued to Governor Adeleke and issued same to Adegboyega Oyetola after declaring him as winner after deducting illegal votes from 774 polling units where the petitioners alleged over voting.

The tribunal ruled that Oyetola had legal votes amounting to 314,931 against Governor Adeleke’s 290,666 instead of 375,027 and 403,371 respectfully declared by INEC.

In it’s notice of appeal signed by Paul Ananaba and dated January 30, 2023, which certified true copy was obtained by Vanguard in Osogbo on Wednesday, the appeal was hinged on 44 grounds, had as respondents, Adegboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress, Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party.

‘Mark Of Democracy’: Buhari Hails New NLC President Ajaero, Seeks Partnership

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, describing his emergence as a mark of democracy in labour movement.

Source: Channels TV

Ajaero, former General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Union, was voted on consensus at the 13th NLC’s National Delegates Conference in Abuja.

Hours later, the President issued a statement his media aide, Garba Shehu, seeking partnership with the newly elected executives of the labour body.

Buhari expressed the hope that Ajaero and his team will continue to be partners to the administration in fulfilling the aspirations of the Nigerian people.

