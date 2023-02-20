Today’s Headlines: Nothing Must Happen To Buhari—Osadolor, ADC Endorses Peter Obi For President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nothing Must Happen To Buhari, PDP youth leader warns APC

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Timothy Osadolor, has warned leaders of the All Progressives Congress to be mindful of their utterances over the naira redesign policy being implemented by the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

This is even as Osadolor warned APC chieftains to ensure that nothing untoward befalls the commander-in-chief.

He stated this in Benin City, the Edo State capital, late Sunday night at a townhall meeting organised for students and youth leaders to drum support for the presidential aspiration of Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the PDP.

“The call to anarchy by former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, the coup insinuation by Femi Fani-Kayode and Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the naira redesign policy, is very worrisome. Ordinarily, these are statesmen people should look up to but because we know these men, and their antecedents and the company they keep, we are giving them the message of the Nigerian youths, which is that nothing must happen to President Muhammadu Buhari.

ADC Endorses Peter Obi For President

The African Democratic Congress has endorsed the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, for the February 25 presidential election

According to the post on the official Twitter handle of the party, the endorsement follows the formation of a coalition which aims to propel the duo to the highest office in the land.

The endorsement was held at the River Plate Gardens in Abuja on Monday morning.

The coalition, which is made up of several star alliance partners such as Nigeria Mothers for Good Governance, Fulani United, and League of Imams, among others, said they seek to create a formidable force for the Obi/Datti ticket.

Naira Redesign: Sanction any bank hoarding new notes – Adeleke tells CBN

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has warned against hoarding of new naira notes by commercial banks.

Adeleke also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to sanction financial institutions involved in such anti-people activities.

The Governor stated this while addressing CBN officials in his office on Monday.

Adeleke decried the increasing shortage of the new notes, explaining that he has been deploying state networks to douse tension and ensure the safety of banks and the CBN state office.

According to the Governor, his intervention in the last few weeks had ensured that Osun State is saved from the increasing conflict affecting some South Western states.

JUST IN: Timipre Sylva joins race for Bayelsa gov seat

Former Bayelsa State governor and Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has joined the race for the governorship seat of the state.

According to reports, friends of the minister purchased the N50m All Progressives Congress nomination and expression of interest forms for the former governor.

The said friends were reportedly at the national secretariat of the APC on Monday to pick up the nomination form for him.

Sylva was Governor of Bayelsa State between 2008 and 2012 and was later appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in 2019.

The governorship election in the state is slated for November 11, 2023.

