Today’s Headlines: Northerners Won’t Vote For You; Adebanjo-Tinubu, Atiku Is Nigeria Worst Enemy-BAT

Northerners won’t vote for you, Adebanjo tells Tinubu

The leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, on Saturday, advised the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, to withdraw his candidacy for his counterpart in Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The pan-Yoruba leader urged Tinubu to save himself from the shame of losing at the polls, saying the northers will not vote for him.

Adebanjo who was accompanied by another leader of Afenifere, Senator Femi Okunronmu, stated this at the presidential campaign rally of the LP in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Adebanjo predicted that Tinubu would be disappointed by the northerners at the polls.

Atiku Is Nigeria’s Worst Enemy, Says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, as Nigeria’s worst enemy.

Tinubu also argued that the current sabotage of the Naira notes swap and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians across the country revealed the true character of the PDP presidential candidate as public enemy number one.

Asiwaju, in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that it takes a visiting presidential candidate resident in Dubai not to feel the pains of the suffering Nigerians.

Obi Vows To Tackle Insecurity, Poverty

The Labour Party Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi has promised to tackle insecurity, poverty, unemployment, ASUU strike and numerous challenges affecting the country over a decade when elected come February 25, 2023, as President of the country.

The LP presidential candidate disclosed this while addressing the mammoth crowd in a rally held at Pa Ngene Oruta Township Stadium Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, at the weekend.

What Tinubu said about Buhari during Nasarawa campaign (Video)

The APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Nasarawa State described President Muhammadu Buhari as a true leader.

Buhari was at Tinubu’s campaign in Nasarawa on Saturday where he said he had known him for 20 years and that he would deliver.

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu said the president had been going round commissioning projects and thanked him for doing a great job.

