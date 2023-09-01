Today’s Headlines: Northern youths tackle Gumi, over Wike’s comment, FG to shutdown MMIA Form Oct 1

Northern youths tackle Gumi, over Wike’s comment

The Northern Christian Youths Network, (NCYN) has tackled renowned Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his alleged comment on the controversies regarding the appointment of Nyesome Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

The youths said Sheikh Gumi had in a viral video, disagreed with President Bola Tinubu on the choice of Wike as FCT Minister, referring to the Former Rivers State Governor as one who hated the North.

President of the NYCN, Comr. AbdulSalam John Tanko (JP) said in Kaduna that “it is wrong for anybody to judge Wike on the ground of religion or ethnicity, the Southerner has everything it takes to reposition the FCT, following his past track records.”

Abdulsalam said that ” the comments have generated a lot of tension in recent times and sought to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians and reignite religious crises which have taken a back seat for a long time.”

FG to shut down Murtala Muhammed Airport, suspends contracts, concessions

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, from October 1, 2023.

This became necessary, according to him, to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister disclosed this during a tour at the international airport in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

The minister, while speaking at the sideline of the airport tour, directed the airlines and companies operating in the airport to move to the new terminal – MMIA Terminal 2.

Kanu’s detention: Tinubu not different from Buhari, says Sowore

Rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said President Bola Tinubu is not different from his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comparison on Thursday after he was denied the opportunity to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Mazi, at the Department of State Services Headquarters in Abuja.

He said despite being legally invited by Kanu, he was denied the opportunity to meet the embattled leader of the proscribed group.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former presidential candidate claimed the incident was the second time he was being denied of seeing Kanu.

Edo: No restriction of movement for Saturday’s LG polls, says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said there will not be any restriction of movement ahead of the state’s Local Government Area election scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Obaseki promised of safe passage of commuters transiting within and through the state.

He said this while briefing journalists on Thursday, after the state Security Council meeting held at the Government House, in Benin City, the state capital.

The governor, who assured the people of adequate security during the election, urged voters to come out en masse to cast their ballots for their preferred candidates. He noted that the state would be very peaceful as all security agencies would be on the ground to protect the electorate.

