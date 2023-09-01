Today’s Headlines: Northern youths tackle Gumi, over Wike’s comment, Atiku condemns coup in Gabon

Northern youths tackle Gumi, over Wike’s comment

The Northern Christian Youths Network, (NCYN) has tackled renowned Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over his alleged comment on the controversies regarding the appointment of Nyesome Wike as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

The youths said Sheikh Gumi had in a viral video, disagreed with President Bola Tinubu on the choice of Wike as FCT Minister, referring to the Former Rivers State Governor as one who hated the North.

President of the NYCN, Comr. AbdulSalam John Tanko (JP) said in Kaduna that “it is wrong for anybody to judge Wike on the ground of religion or ethnicity, the Southerner has everything it takes to reposition the FCT, following his past track records.”

Abdulsalam said that ” the comments have generated a lot of tension in recent times and sought to sow seeds of discord among Nigerians and reignite religious crises which have taken a back seat for a long time.”

Atiku condemns coup in Gabon

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has flayed the coup d’etat which, on Wednesday, toppled the democratically elected government of President Ali Bongo.

Atiku who took to his verified X handle, (formerly known as Twitter), on Thursday, to berate the coup plotters, noted that despite its flaws, democracy remained the best form of government acceptable to the majority of the people across the world.

“The coup in Gabon stands condemned. Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government, and everything should be done to enthrone, nurture, and sustain it.

“As I suggested in the case of the Niger Republic, the Economic Community of West African States and African Union authorities should open a window of diplomatic engagement that will pave the way for the soldiers to return to the barracks

Niger: Nobody is interested in war – Tinubu tells Islamic council

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said all diplomatic options would be exhausted with the military junta in Niger Republic before any last resort of military intervention would come into the picture, insisting that any forceful removal of a democratic government remained “wholly unacceptable,” a statement by the State House said.

Receiving the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Abubakar III, at the State House, President Tinubu noted that the alternative of kinetic intervention in Niger Republic had not been jettisoned.

“I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back. My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copycats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped. We are neighbours with Niger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken. Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together,” the President warned.

Kanu’s detention: Tinubu not different from Buhari, says Sowore

Rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said President Bola Tinubu is not different from his predecessor, ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the comparison on Thursday after he was denied the opportunity to meet with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Mazi, at the Department of State Services Headquarters in Abuja.

He said despite being legally invited by Kanu, he was denied the opportunity to meet the embattled leader of the proscribed group.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former presidential candidate claimed the incident was the second time he was being denied of seeing Kanu.

