Today’s Headlines: Northern Group Asks Kwankwaso To Withdraw For Atiku, Keep your opinion to yourself: Buhari Media Organisation knocks Obasanjo

The Northern Liberal Democratic Movement (NLDM) has called on the presidential candidate of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, to step down from the presidential race for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The northern group said the mood and opinion of stakeholders in the region and the country is in favour of Atiku whom it stated was in a better position to win the contest irrespective of the former governor Kano’s decision.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja by national secretary of the movement, Balarabe Ali Bello, on Thursday.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been advised to keep his political opinions to himself, as they have a history of being “faulty, erroneous, and self-serving.”

The buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, that the former President had “more often than not provided political directions to the country that suited only his selfish interests and not the interest of the nation.”.

According to the group, the former President “is notorious for pursuing self-centered ambition masked as national interest. History is full of examples of how the sneaky leader has made attempts to push, mostly through corrupt means, his ambition through nefarious backdoor channels.

Gombe State Government has reacted to the recent statement by the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party, which alleged that it ordered the arrest of a radio journalist for hosting a member of the party in a political programme.

The NNPP through its Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Makko, had accused government of not being tolerant to opposition.

Reacting to the accusation, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information Management and Strategy, Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara, in a press release issued to journalists on Saturday, said the government did not order arrest of any journalist.

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Organisation has denied involvement in what it described as wicked rumours by mischief makers purporting that His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto has endorsed the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Media Head of the Campaign Office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Saturday.

He said, “We have no hand in the wicked rumour of a purported endorsement of our Presidential Candidate by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhamadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR.

