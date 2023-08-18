Today’s Headlines: Northern Forum Wants Kaduna Ministerial Slot Reserved For El-rufai, Peter Obi Hails IBB At 82

Northern Forum Wants Kaduna Ministerial Slot Reserved For El-rufai

A group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria has criticised the Senate for withholding the confirmation of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.

The Forum including some political appointees who served in the El-Rufai administration, observed that the process of El-Rufai’s confirmation as minister after being nominated by President Bola Tinubu has taken the shape of a conspiracy against the former governor.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the convener of the Like Minds Forum of Nigeria and a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Professor Shehu Muhammad, wonders why security agencies have not arrested or charged El-Rufai to court based on the so-called petitions against him or the Senate being able to make the petitions public if indeed there is nothing fishy about the entire process.

Peter Obi Hails IBB At 82

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed former military head of state, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd), describing him as one of the outstanding and experienced leaders providing leadership directions for the progress of Nigeria.

He said this on Wednesday in a series of tweets on X (formerly Twitter) accompanied with a picture Obi took with the ex-military ruler popularly known as ‘IBB’.

Obi, former Anambra State governor, congratulated ‘IBB on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

PDP Closes Case Against Gov Sule, Presents 22 Witnesses

The People’s Democratic Party PDP and its candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu Thursday closed their case against the All Progressive Congress APC in the March governorship election in Nasarawa State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu had petitioned the All Progressive Congress APC and its candidate, Abdullahi Sule in the 2023 election challenging the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule as the winner in the March 18 governorship election in the state

The petitioner closed his case after presenting his last star witness, Ayiwulu Baba-Ayiwulu who was the State PDP Collation Agent during the election.

CBN Introduces FX Price Price Verification System Portal For Importers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a foreign exchange (FX) price verification system (PVS) portal to enable importers to access forex.

The CBN, in a statement on Thursday night, said a price verification report from the portal is now mandatory for all Form M requests, effective from August 31, 2023.

The Form ‘M’ is a declaration of intention to import physical goods into Nigeria.

